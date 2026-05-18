The professional golf world thrives on predictability, making the events of 17 May all the more stunning when Aaron Rai captured his first major title at the PGA Championship. This massive upset at Aronimink Golf Club instantly propelled the 31-year-old Englishman from the background into the global spotlight.

Ranked 44th globally, Rai outperformed established stars. His victory delivered a winner's cheque of £2.92 million ($3.69 million) from a record purse of £16.20 million ($20.5 million).

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How This Major Victory Boosts Aaron Rai's Career Earning

Rai entered the event with only one prior PGA Tour win. This success elevated his financial standing.

His total career earnings surged to over £12.64 million ($16 million). The flawless broadcast marked a successful weekend for CBS, which faced scrutiny after botching Rory McIlroy's Masters victory earlier this year.

Viewership numbers for the final round will be released later. The smooth coverage allowed audiences to focus on unexpected results.

Why LIV Golf's Uncertain Future Dominated Conversations At Aronimink

LIV Golf is fighting for survival following the withdrawal of Saudi financial backing. The breakaway league featured its smallest contingent since 2022.

The absence of star Bryson DeChambeau, who missed the cut, highlighted the league's struggles. Despite these challenges, two prominent LIV competitors remained in contention.

Jon Rahm achieved a second-place finish among 11 LIV players. Meanwhile, Cam Smith concluded tied for seventh.

The precarious future of the breakaway circuit remained dominant. McIlroy revealed he was aware of the funding withdrawal before affected players.

How Fans Enjoyed Free Concessions Amid Re-Sale Ticket Drops

Spectators provided an energetic atmosphere throughout the weekend. This persisted as resale tickets for the sold-out event fell below the face value of £158 to £237 ($200 to $300).

While official attendance figures remain unreleased, projections estimated 200,000 fans visited. The tournament marked the sixth year of a popular concessions programme.

This initiative provides attendees with complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages. Pennsylvania officials are attempting to leverage this success to secure an annual PGA Tour stop.

Why Leading Tour Players Heavily Criticised The Course Setup

The difficulty of Aronimink faced severe scrutiny from competitors. The course setup is managed by Kerry Haigh, chief championships officer for the PGA of America.

'Most of the pins today were, I mean, kind of absurd,' Scottie Scheffler stated on Friday. 'They were just so far into the areas where we thought the pins were going to be.'

By Friday evening, 44 professional players sat within five shots of 36-hole leaders Alex Smalley and Maverick McNealy. This complete lack of scoring separation drew negative feedback from several tour veterans.

'I think a bunched leaderboard like this, I think it's a sign of not a great setup,' McIlroy remarked. 'I think when it's as bunched as it is, [it's] because it hasn't really enabled anyone to separate themselves.'

'... I've always felt like really good setups, it starts to spread the field a bit, and not great setups sort of bring everyone together. I feel like that's what's happened the last two days.'

Despite criticism regarding the clustered leaderboard, the event concluded with a definitive champion. Rai ultimately navigated the controversial pin placements to secure a career-defining victory.