After missing the playoffs for the second time in three NBA seasons, the future of Steve Kerr as head coach of the Golden State Warriors remains unclear. Following their play-in loss to the Phoenix Suns, the five-time champion coach hinted that even he doesn't know what was going to happen next.

'I don't know what's gonna happen next, but I love you guys to death,' the 60-year-old mentor, who has been the Warriors head coach for the past 12 seasons, said.

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"I don't know what's gonna happen next, but I love you guys to death." 💛



Steve Kerr's message to Steph and Draymond at the end of the Suns game 🥹 pic.twitter.com/78UfbFHXCm — NBA on Prime (@NBAonPrime) April 18, 2026

With uncertainty in the air, rumours are flying on potential coaching replacements for Kerr. A lot have been mentioned although one name that has rung a bell – Andre Iguodala.

Iguodala Linked As Unexpected Coaching Option

For the record, Iguodala has no coaching experience. The retired NBA player spent his final 10 seasons with the Warriors and won the Finals MVP in the team's 2015 championship. For his efforts, the No. 9 jersey of the 9th overall pick of the 2004 NBA Draft was retired last February 2025.

Beyond that, there are some who feel that Iguodala would be a sensible pick. Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard reasoned that with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green at the crossroads of their careers, the Warriors are likely to retool and go with a younger and development-minded candidate. For him, Iguodala fits that criteria.

'Well-regarded current assistants who could fit that model: Micah Nori (Minnesota), Chris Quinn (Miami), Sean Sweeney (San Antonio), and Johnnie Bryant (Cleveland). Other names, some more realistic than others: Current defensive coordinator Jerry Stackhouse, current offensive coordinator Terry Stotts, Boston assistant Sam Cassel, TV analyst Brent Barry, and my outside-the-envelope candidate ... Andre Iguodala,' Kawami stated.

All Eyes On Kerr

It should be noted that as of this writing, Kerr is using the break to figure out his next move. He is expected to discuss things with Warriors governor Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr to help him decide.

However, there are some who believe that Kerr may be done calling the shots for the Warriors. One of them is Green who says that something didn't feel right when Kerr spoke to him and Curry after their loss to the Suns.

'I hope he's our coach next season,' Green said on his podcast. 'You want my opinion? I think not. Just because it feels like that. It felt like that was it.'

Relying heavily on Curry, Green and Klay Thompson, the Warriors were never able to inject young talent that could eventually succeed the Dubs' Big Three. There were players like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga who showed promise. Unfortunately, both ended up being traded to other teams after seemingly feeling they were underutilized.

There is also the case of Jimmy Butler. He is another player who is at the crossroads of his career and will be entering the final year of his $56.8 million (£42.1 million) deal. Coming off ACL surgery and ineligible for a contract extension until February, there is no telling if he will stay in the Bay Area for long.

Warriors Direction Will Shape Coaching Decision

Hence, the Warriors decision hinges on what path they want to choose. Will they stick with their aging superstars or start a rebuild with fresh talent.

This is essential since it would help determine who needs to call the shots. Kerr could still be that guy. However, the big question is on whether he is hungry for more or prefers to step back and take a break from it all.