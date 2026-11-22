Natalie Greene, a former aide to Republican congressman Jeff Van Drew, has been indicted after allegedly paying $500 (about £379) to have her face and body cut before an anti-Trump attack was reported in New Jersey. Federal prosecutors allege the injuries and political messages on her body were part of a staged assault.

Greene, 27, of Ocean City, faces charges alongside Anamaria Moe, 25, who allegedly called emergency services to claim that three armed men had attacked them. The indictment brings Moe into a case first brought against Greene by criminal complaint in November 2025.

Federal prosecutors in New Jersey just unsealed a wild grand jury indictment against two women accused of staging a politically motivated armed attack in South Jersey last summer.



Natalie Greene, 27, of Ocean City; a former staffer that worked for New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew… pic.twitter.com/dsj0psXwoj — iDenville (@iDenville) November 20, 2026

Natalie Greene Allegedly Paid for Scarification

The alleged preparation began in June 2025, when Greene contacted a Pennsylvania scarification artist and supplied a photograph showing a design with slashes across the neck, face and arm area. Scarification involves deliberately cutting the skin to create permanent marks.

Hate Hoax: GOP Aide Paid To Be Slashed, Had "Trump Whore" Scrawled On Her Belly, Then Faked Zip-Tie Ambush, Feds Say | Tyler Durden, Zerohedge



An alleged bloody "Trump Whore" ambush of a New Jersey congressional staffer last summer never happened, federal prosecutors say, and a… https://t.co/rgYhHhQYyd pic.twitter.com/vZddwnZvTF — Owen Gregorian (@OwenGregorian) November 21, 2026

The federal indictment sets out the following account: on 23 July 2025, Greene visited the studio, presented identification, submitted a waiver and paid $500 (about £379) for the procedure. It does not allege that the artist knew of the alleged hoax.

Political Messages Written Before Emergency Call

After the procedure, Greene allegedly drove to Ventnor, New Jersey, and picked up Moe before they travelled to the Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve. Before reaching the reserve, one of the women allegedly wrote political messages on Greene's body.

The messages read 'Trump Whore' on her stomach and '[Federal Official 1] is Racist' on her back. The indictment identifies Greene's employer only as 'Federal Official 1'; published reporting identifies him as Van Drew, and the document states that Greene was employed by the official at the relevant time.

Moe Described Gun Threats During 911 Call

At approximately 10.36pm that night, Moe called 911 and claimed three men had attacked them while they were walking at the reserve. She described the men as 'talking about politics', referred to Greene's employment and said they had threatened to shoot both women.

Officers found Greene lying in a wooded area near the trail, with her hands and feet bound using black zip ties and her shirt pulled over her head. She had cuts to her face, neck, upper chest and shoulder, and was crying and saying that an attacker had a gun.

Zip Ties and Phone Search Cited as Evidence

The prosecution alleges that zip ties recovered from Greene's Maserati that night resembled those used to bind her. It also cites a search for 'zip ties near me' made on Moe's phone two days before the reported assault.

Greene was taken to hospital and told officers that men had restrained her, cut her and written on her body. During a further interview on 25 July, with an FBI agent present, she repeated the attack account, which prosecutors allege she knew was false.

Separate Charges Carry Maximum Five-Year Terms

The indictment, filed on 18 November 2026 and announced two days later, charges Greene with conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes, conveying false statements and hoaxes, and making false statements to federal law enforcement. Moe faces the conspiracy and hoax counts, with each count carrying a maximum of five years in prison, a $250,000 (roughly £190,000) fine and three years of supervised release.

Following the original charges in 2025, Greene's lawyer, Louis Barbone, stressed that 'she is presumed innocent', while Van Drew said he was 'praying for her'. Both women are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.