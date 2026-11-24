Film director Antoine Fuqua and his son, Brando Fuqua, are facing a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles alleging assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, following an alleged confrontation with a Hollywood bar manager involving handguns.

The 10-page complaint was lodged on 20 November by William Rosenthal, an assistant manager at the Hollywood bar Good Times at Davey Wayne's.

Rosenthal is demanding a jury trial and seeking compensatory and punitive damages exceeding $50,000 (approximately £38,000) alongside full reimbursement for ongoing medical expenses, stemming from a violent altercation that allegedly occurred outside the establishment on 14 February 2026.

The legal filing asserts that the incident left the plaintiff with severe physical trauma and lasting psychological distress. A representative for the 61-year-old filmmaker promptly rejected the accusations in the complaint, stating, 'It isn't true.'

The Alleged Confrontation

According to the complaint, the dispute began on 14 February when Rosenthal refused entry to a group that included Fuqua's daughter and several companions, whom he considered visibly intoxicated.

The filing alleges that someone in the group spat on Rosenthal, while Fuqua's daughter verbally harassed and threatened him before the group left.

Approximately 90 minutes later, Fuqua and his son Brando allegedly returned and confronted Rosenthal, accusing him of pepper-spraying Fuqua's daughter. Rosenthal denied the accusation, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that Antoine Fuqua then pulled out a handgun and struck Rosenthal in the face with it. The filmmaker allegedly directed a racial and antisemitic slur at the assistant manager before threatening to kill him, according to the filing.

Both defendants also allegedly pointed their firearms at the assistant manager, leaving him fearing for his life before they left the scene.

Injuries and Claim of Permanent Disability

Rosenthal alleges that he sustained a head injury, a fractured nose and skin lacerations during the incident. The complaint also lists scarring, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety and severe emotional distress among the injuries he says he suffered.

The plaintiff claims that some of the injuries could result in permanent disability and that he continues to experience physical and psychological pain.

The filings maintain that the defendants acted with the specific purpose of causing 'humiliation, mental anguish, and emotional and physical distress'. This led to formal civil claims for assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Legal Response and Career Context

Fuqua's representative has rejected the allegations, telling reporters: 'It isn't true.'

Deadline reported that law enforcement sources said an investigation into the February incident resulted in no further action. The civil allegations have not been established in court.

The legal action arrives amid a busy professional stretch for the 61-year-old filmmaker, whose prominent directorial credits include Training Day and The Equalizer franchise.

Earlier in 2026, Fuqua directed the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, written by John Logan. Lionsgate has been developing a sequel to the film, with plans for production to begin as early as late 2026 or early 2027. Fuqua has been linked to the follow-up, although the studio's August announcement focused primarily on its production plans.

In addition to his feature film work, Fuqua also worked on the documentary Troublemaker: The Story Behind the Mandela Tapes, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2026.