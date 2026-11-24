Lee Fryer won Paralympic silver for Britain in Paris. On 19 November, the wheelchair basketball star appeared at Leeds Crown Court via video link from custody to deny 11 counts of rape, prompting questions on social media.

The 26-year-old from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, won silver with Great Britain at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, the nation's best wheelchair basketball result in 28 years. According to the Crown Prosecution Service, he faces 17 charges in total, has denied 16 of them, and is due to stand trial on 22 March 2027.

From Paris Podium To Court Proceedings

In September 2024, Fryer made his Paralympic debut, part of a squad representing Britain on the international stage. His official ParalympicsGB profile records his contribution to the country's historic sporting achievement.

This month he was remanded in custody, accused of raping and abusing the same woman over five years. The period covered by the allegations includes the year in which he made his Paralympic debut and won his silver medal.

The 'How Did He Do It?' Question That Misses the Point

Among the reactions to the charges on social media were questions about how a wheelchair user could allegedly commit such offences. The discussion raises broader questions about public perceptions of disability and assumptions about physical ability.

That question rests on a shaky premise. Fryer competed with a classification of 4.0, near the upper end of the sport's classification scale. The ParalympicsGB classification system assesses functional ability within wheelchair basketball rather than establishing a player's medical diagnosis.

Wheelchair use alone does not establish an individual's physical capabilities outside competitive sport. More to the point, disability is not evidence of guilt or innocence. Assumptions about physical ability cannot determine whether an alleged criminal offence has occurred in the absence of evidence.

Seventeen Charges and Sixteen Not Guilty Pleas

Alongside the 11 rape counts, Fryer is charged with intentional strangulation, controlling or coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing a Class A drug, and doing an act intended to pervert the course of justice.

A voyeurism charge completes the 17. The allegations involving the woman span a period running from May 2021 to May 2026.

He pleaded not guilty to 16 of the 17 charges. No plea was entered on the voyeurism count. None of the charges has been proved, and he is entitled to the presumption of innocence every defendant is owed under the criminal justice system.

Suspended by a Publicly Funded Sport

British Wheelchair Basketball removed Fryer from the Great Britain programme and all its activities when he was arrested. Its public disciplinary register lists him as suspended from 22 July 2026 pending an investigation into a breach of its code of conduct.

The governing body said it took the allegations seriously but would not comment further while the case is live, and ParalympicsGB declined to comment further.

Wheelchair basketball received public investment through UK Sport during the Paris Paralympic funding cycle.

Fryer remains in custody, with his trial at Leeds Crown Court scheduled for 22 March 2027. The complainant is entitled to statutory anonymity. The jury, not the comment section, will decide the charges based on the evidence presented in court.