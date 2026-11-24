An Ohio mother has been arrested after allegedly convincing relatives that her four-year-old daughter had leukaemia, despite the child being healthy. Danielle Rowan, 32, allegedly began telling friends and relatives in May 2026 that her daughter had been diagnosed with leukaemia.

According to a probable cause arrest affidavit, she reinforced the claims by presenting what appeared to be a medical report from the oncology department at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.

Family Suspicions Expose Alleged Cancer Deception

However, family members became suspicious when the proposed cancer treatment repeatedly failed to progress. Rowan allegedly told them that her daughter needed a semi-permanent intravenous (IV) line, but the procedure was repeatedly delayed.

Relatives eventually showed the purported diagnosis document to an independent doctor, who reportedly determined that it was fraudulent. Subsequent examinations at a children's hospital confirmed that the girl did not have cancer.

Investigators also alleged that Rowan administered steroid injections to her daughter, causing noticeable weight gain and irritability.

She reportedly told the child's paediatrician that the girl could no longer eat solid food, prompting the doctor to recommend three to four bottles of high-calorie PediaSure nutritional drink daily. The dietary restriction allegedly left the youngster suffering from pain and constipation.

The deception unravelled on 10 November when Powell Police Department officers responded to a domestic dispute involving Rowan and her husband. The argument reportedly began after her husband demanded access to their daughter's medical records.

Police Investigate Alleged Medical Child Abuse

Rowan's husband subsequently took the girl and her sister to her grandparents' home. The mother allegedly arrived later and insisted that she needed to administer the child's medication herself.

Investigators said Rowan initially denied telling people that her daughter had cancer. When confronted with social media posts discussing the supposed diagnosis, she reportedly told detectives she 'did not remember making the posts'.

She was arrested on 13 November and charged with endangering the welfare of children. She was subsequently released on bond. The allegations have not been proven in court.

The case has drawn attention to factitious disorder imposed on another (FDIA), formerly known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy. It involves a caregiver fabricating, exaggerating or deliberately inducing medical symptoms in someone under their care.

Medical professionals consider caregiver-fabricated illness a form of child maltreatment because it can expose victims to unnecessary investigations, medication and invasive procedures. However, suspected medical abuse does not automatically establish a psychiatric diagnosis.

Similar Cases Reveal Disturbing Pattern

Rowan's case is not the first involving an Ohio mother allegedly inventing a cancer diagnosis for her child.

In January 2024, Pamela Reed, 41, was arrested after allegedly fabricating her seven-year-old daughter's leukaemia diagnosis and claiming the girl was blind in one eye. Investigators said she altered medical documents and solicited donations, including approximately $8,000 (£6,300) from a local cancer organisation.

Another disturbing case emerged in West Virginia in November 2026. Emilee Guzman, 29, was charged after allegedly misleading doctors about her two-year-old son's eating difficulties. Investigators said the child underwent approximately 175 medical appointments and unnecessary feeding-tube surgery.

The cases highlight the importance of medical oversight and safeguarding when children's reported illnesses do not correspond with clinical findings.