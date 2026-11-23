Gunfire killed Jayson Townsend and two teenagers at an Ohio baby shower held for his daughter in Parma on Saturday evening, police reported. Investigators believe the older of the two teenagers, a 19-year-old man, was the father of her unborn child.

Officers responded to the shooting at Pandora's Magical Events Venue in Parma, about 10 miles (16 kilometres) south of Cleveland, police stated in a news release. Witnesses told officers the 19-year-old had come to the celebration uninvited, police spokesman Scott Traxler reported.

Police took a 29-year-old man into custody without immediately charging him. By Sunday, detectives were reviewing evidence about the actions of both men. They were still trying to establish how the confrontation began and whether the man in custody had acted in self-defence.

Two Teenagers Among the Ohio Baby Shower Victims

Leasia England was 17, the youngest of the three people killed. She and Townsend, who was 45, were the two victims officials identified by name. Townsend's daughter, the woman whose pregnancy the guests had gathered to celebrate, escaped injury.

Officials reported one injury in addition to the three deaths. A 39-year-old woman had been shot in the leg and survived. Police had yet to release her name or that of the 19-year-old man. Of those killed, he was the one police described as a suspected shooter.

Family Connections in the Ohio Baby Shower Investigation

Traxler described the information identifying the 19-year-old as the father of the unborn child as preliminary. He also outlined a possible family connection involving the man taken into custody. The 29-year-old appeared to be a relative of the expectant mother, although the precise nature of that relationship remained unclear.

Authorities characterised the shooting as an apparent domestic dispute. The witnesses' account of the invitation left open what happened once the teenager was at the venue. Detectives were still trying to reconstruct the encounter between the two men and determine what had prompted the gunfire.

Police identified the older man as one of the shooters. Their initial account left open whose gun had struck each of the people killed or wounded that evening. Traxler explained that detectives had yet to determine whether the 29-year-old had been the aggressor. Prosecutors will decide whether his actions at the shower warrant a criminal charge, officials stated.

Surveillance Video and Two Guns in the Ohio Baby Shower Inquiry

On Sunday, detectives were examining statements from people who had witnessed the confrontation. They were reviewing surveillance video alongside those accounts to piece together the sequence of events at Pandora's Magical Events Venue before the shots were fired. Officers had also recovered both firearms involved in the shooting.

Police had yet to say whose gun killed Townsend at his daughter's shower, or which weapon was responsible for England's death. In the case of the woman who survived, the outstanding question was which of the recovered firearms had caused the gunshot wound to her leg.

Traxler stated that detectives might need ballistics testing to establish which gun had struck each victim. One of the deaths they still had to account for was that of the 19-year-old they suspected of firing a weapon himself.