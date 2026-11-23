A former New York Police Department officer accused of murdering Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez has claimed that Allah ordered him to kill her. Sayed Mohassib, 27, made the disturbing admission during an exclusive jailhouse interview with the New York Post at Rikers Island on Saturday, 21 November, weeks after the fatal stabbing.

Suarez, 28, was attacked on 30 October while running along a waterfront promenade in Bath Beach, Brooklyn. She suffered two stab wounds to the neck and was discovered unconscious and bleeding by her father. Despite being placed on life support, she died three days later. Mohassib was arrested on 7 November and charged with second-degree murder.

Ex-NYPD Suspect Describes His Alleged Motive

In the brief interview, Mohassib repeatedly invoked Allah while describing what he claimed had prompted the killing.

'Allah told me to kill a person, so I killed her, the jogger Katie Suarez,' he told the newspaper.

He claimed the alleged instruction came two days before the attack. Asked whether he knew Suarez, Mohassib reportedly replied: 'I didn't know her, she was just there.'

His account also appeared to contradict his earlier statements to detectives. According to the New York Post, he initially denied responsibility before acknowledging the killing.

'At first I said that I didn't do it, but now I'm saying that I did it because Allah told me to,' he said.

Mohassib also described obtaining a knife after returning home from work, attacking Suarez and subsequently cleaning up. This differed from his reported account to police, in which he claimed he had blacked out and woken up covered in blood with the weapon.

When asked whether he had anything to say to Suarez's family, his response offered little comfort.

'No. Allah told me to do it,' he said.

The interview ended abruptly after Mohassib began describing the amount of blood at the scene.

Ex-NYPD Officer's Troubled History Before Arrest

Mohassib's employment history and reported behaviour before his arrest have also come under scrutiny.

He served with the NYPD for approximately six weeks in 2022 before leaving to enlist in the US Marine Corps. The Marines subsequently discharged him after reportedly determining that he was psychologically unfit, according to the New York Post.

Mohassib attempted to return to the police force three months later, but his application was rejected after he appeared dishevelled and erratic at an NYPD post. He was subsequently taken to Bellevue Hospital, the newspaper reported.

He later returned to the New York City Department of Education, where he resumed working as a paraprofessional at PS 200 elementary school in Bath Beach, where he had previously been employed.

Colleagues reportedly noticed increasingly erratic behaviour after Suarez's death. They described him talking to himself, speaking incoherently and behaving unusually. He was also allegedly seen outside his Brooklyn home wearing only underwear in the days following the attack.

The newspaper additionally reported that members of his family had previously contacted emergency services after he allegedly threatened to 'chop them up'.

Mohassib was arrested at his Bensonhurst home wearing a bright red Von Dutch jacket. He reportedly showed no emotion as someone shouted an insult from across the street.

According to the New York Post, investigators believe the knife used in the attack was discarded in rubbish and may have ended up in a New Jersey landfill. The weapon had not been recovered, the newspaper reported.

Mohassib remains in custody facing second-degree murder charges. He is due back in court on 4 December.