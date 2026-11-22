Ajok Kelei, 18, was allegedly beaten to death by her brother and cousin in South Sudan's Jonglei State on 5 November after resisting her family's marriage plans, Bor County's caretaker commissioner told Radio Tamazuj. International Christian Concern (ICC) described the girl as Christian and reported a proposed marriage to an older Muslim man.

Ajok, from Baidit Payam, had repeatedly attempted to live with a man she wanted to marry, according to the commissioner, Daniel Deng Panchol. Her family opposed that relationship and preferred someone from Makuach Payam. The dispute has attracted attention after police freed both suspects without charge, drawing criticism from local activists.

Marriage Dispute Before Christian Girl's Killing

Deng explained that Ajok had twice tried to join her preferred partner in Chuei-Keer. Relatives brought her home on both occasions. During a third attempt, on 5 November, family members returned her by force and she was fatally beaten, he reported.

'The girl escaped twice, and the family would bring her back. It was during her third escape that she was forcibly brought back and fatally beaten up,' Deng told Radio Tamazuj.

The commissioner was outside Bor when the attack occurred. He reported that the girl's brother and cousin were subsequently arrested in connection with her death. The published account does not identify the suspects by name.

Police Release Suspects in Christian Girl's Death

Police in Bor, the Jonglei State capital, subsequently released both men without charges. Deng stated that the decision was taken without his consent and that he learned of it a day later.

'The family of the deceased met and went to prison demanding that their sons be released, saying there was no case since they were all relatives,' he told Radio Tamazuj.

He described the decision as shocking and reported that one explanation offered for a suspect's release involved school examinations. Deng maintained that a suspected killing remained a state matter even when relatives did not pursue a complaint.

Radio Tamazuj reported that South Sudan's Penal Code provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment for murder. No prosecution had been announced in the account, despite the commissioner's pledge to pursue an investigation.

Calls for Justice After Christian Girl's Death

Bol Deng Bol, executive director of INTREPID South Sudan and a civil society leader in Jonglei, condemned the killing and the release of the suspects. He reported that two similar cases had occurred in the state the previous year.

'The police were supposed to forward this case to court even though no official complaint has been filed with them because this is a matter of public interest,' Bol Deng told Radio Tamazuj.

Kenya Mach, an activist with the Jonglei State Women Association, also criticised practices that deny girls a choice over whom they marry. 'We [girls] are not wealth; we are human beings. We have the right to education and choice of our marriage partners,' she stated.

Mach pointed girls to a protection facility in Bor's Block 3 suburb, which she described as involving police, civil society and non-governmental organisations.

Deng stated that officials would still pursue the case. 'Any murder case involves the state; as a local government, we will have to table this case, investigate, and take measures to avoid similar occurrences,' he added.