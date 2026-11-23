A former NYPD officer charged with murdering Brooklyn jogger Katie Suarez has reportedly admitted the killing, saying Allah told him to do it. Sayed Mohassib, 27, made the claim to the New York Post in a jailhouse interview at Rikers Island on Saturday 21 November.

Suarez, 28, was stabbed on 30 October while running along the Shore Parkway Greenway in Bath Beach, Brooklyn. What Mohassib told the newspaper is different from what he earlier told detectives.

'Allah told me to kill a person, so I killed her, the jogger Katie Suarez,' Mohassib told the Post. He said he did not know Suarez and that she was 'just there'. The Post reported that he described taking a knife from home, attacking her and cleaning up. The case has not yet gone to trial.

Authorities allege she was attacked near Shore Parkway and Bay 17th Street shortly after 7.56pm. Her father found her after she failed to meet her parents. She died in hospital on 2 November.

Mohassib was arrested on 7 November and charged with second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty and was held without bail. A Brooklyn grand jury indicted him on second-degree murder on 10 November, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced.

'Katie Suarez was a young woman with her whole life ahead of her, brutally taken from her loved ones in a senseless act of violence,' Gonzalez said.

How Sayed Mohassib's Story Changed

Mohassib claimed Allah had told him two days earlier that he had to kill someone. Asked whether he had a message for Suarez's family, he reportedly replied, 'No. Allah told me to do it.'

That account clashes with the criminal complaint. Investigators said Mohassib told them he took a knife to the path because he feared people were coming to kill his family. According to the complaint, he denied stabbing anyone and said he sat on a bench and 'became covered in blood'. Prosecutors told the court that investigators found blood in his apartment.

'At first I said that I didn't do it, but now I'm saying that I did it because Allah told me to,' he told the Post. His not-guilty plea still stands.

Sayed Mohassib's Police and School Employment History

City records show Mohassib briefly served as an NYPD officer in 2022, resigning in December that year to join the US Marine Corps. The Marines discharged him as psychologically unfit, police sources told the Post.

He tried to rejoin the NYPD in 2023. The department turned him down after supervisors raised concerns about his behaviour, and he was taken to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation, local media reported. He later worked as a paraprofessional at P.S. 200 in Bath Beach.

Law enforcement sources said he returned to work at the school after the stabbing. The Post reported that staff had raised concerns about his behaviour as early as September. The Department of Education suspended him and confirmed on 9 November that he had been fired.

Parents at the school have demanded answers about its hiring checks. Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, 'I have directed my team to conduct a full review into this matter.'

Suarez was a bank teller and Brooklyn College graduate. A registered organ donor, she gave her heart, kidneys, liver and pancreas to four recipients aged 12 to 75, LiveOnNY said.

'I am asking for justice for Katie Suarez,' her mother, Yasira Suarez, told WABC.