

Lee Fryer, the British wheelchair basketball player who won silver at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape at Leeds Crown Court on 19 November 2026. The 26-year-old from Pontefract, West Yorkshire, faces 17 offences in total and remains in custody ahead of a trial scheduled to begin on 22 March 2027.

The case has brought renewed attention to Fryer, whose sporting career included a landmark Paralympic appearance and medals at major international competitions. He has been removed from the Great Britain programme while an external investigation remains ongoing. The allegations have not been proven in court, and Fryer is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Who Is Lee Fryer? From Pontefract to Paralympic Silver

Born on 23 March 2000, Fryer is listed by ParalympicsGB as being from the Pontefract region. Its athlete profile does not provide further details about his family background or private life.

He discovered wheelchair basketball while at school. His first club was Wakefield Whirlwinds, before he moved into the higher divisions with Sheffield Steelers. Fryer earned his first international cap at under-22 level before making his senior debut at the 2023 World Championships, where Great Britain won silver.

That year also brought European Championship gold, with the team completing an unbeaten run. His Paralympic debut followed in Paris in 2024. Great Britain reached the men's final but lost 73-69 to the United States, taking silver in what ParalympicsGB described as the country's best result in the sport for 28 years.

Fryer keeps much of his personal life away from the public eye, and there are no publicly available records confirming that he is married. However, he offered a glimpse into his family life in February 2026 when he announced the birth of his daughter, Indie Sheila Fryer, with Niamh Watson on Instagram.

Sharing the news after what he described as 'a stressful few days', he introduced the newborn to his followers and praised Watson, writing, 'After a stressful few days I would like everyone to meet our beautiful daughter indie Sheila fryer, do proud off you @niamhhwatsonn'.

The announcement marked a rare personal update from the Paralympic silver medallist, who has otherwise kept details of his relationships and family life largely private.

Lee Fryer Denies 11 Rape Charges at Leeds Crown Court

Fryer appeared at Leeds Crown Court by video link from custody on Thursday, 19 November. According to the Crown Prosecution Service, he pleaded not guilty to 16 of the 17 charges against him. No plea was entered to the voyeurism charge.

The charges include 11 counts of rape, alongside allegations of intentional strangulation, controlling or coercive behaviour, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing a Class A controlled drug and doing an act intended to pervert the course of public justice.

The allegations concern one woman and are said to cover a period between May 2021 and May 2026. They remain allegations and have yet to be tested at trial.

Fryer was remanded in custody. His trial is due to begin at Leeds Crown Court on 22 March 2027.

British Wheelchair Basketball's disciplinary register lists Fryer as 'Suspended while pending investigation'. The entry is dated 22 July 2026 and records a breach of its Code of Conduct.

The governing body also confirmed that he was removed from the GB programme and all its activities when he was arrested.

A spokesperson for the organisation said it recognised the seriousness of the allegations. However, it added that commenting further would be inappropriate while criminal proceedings remained ongoing.

ParalympicsGB has similarly declined to comment while the case is before the courts.