A 35-year-old factory worker in the Czech Republic died after a sexual experiment involving industrial compressed air caused catastrophic internal injuries, in an unusual forensic case that resurfaced in November 2026.

The man developed severe abdominal pain and bleeding before his condition rapidly deteriorated. Despite efforts to transport him to hospital, he died before receiving definitive medical treatment.

The incident was originally documented by forensic specialists in a case report published online on 26 June 2020 in the International Journal of Legal Medicine.

Factory Worker's Experiment Ends in Fatal Injuries

The man reportedly alerted colleagues after experiencing severe discomfort and rectal bleeding while at work. He acknowledged that his injuries resulted from an experiment involving the factory's compressed air equipment and repeatedly indicated that he was personally responsible for what had happened.

However, the seriousness of his condition quickly became apparent. Emergency personnel arranged for him to be transported to hospital by helicopter, but his health deteriorated during the journey.

The subsequent forensic examination revealed extensive internal trauma, including a severe rupture of the rectum and significant internal bleeding.

Investigators concluded that the injuries occurred during an act intended to provide sexual stimulation, involving industrial equipment that was never designed for contact with sensitive internal tissues.

Doctors Document an Unusual Autoerotic Death

The case report was authored by forensic specialists Petr Hejna, Lenka Zátopková and Martin Janík, affiliated with medical institutions in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Their investigation classified the incident as an autoerotic fatality, a term describing an accidental death occurring during solitary sexual activity.

Such cases present particular challenges for forensic investigators because the circumstances surrounding the injuries may initially be unclear. Establishing the sequence of events can require medical examinations, physical evidence, and information collected during a police investigation.

The researchers warned that certain forms of sexual experimentation can result in unpredictable and potentially fatal injuries. Their report also considered existing medical literature concerning unusual autoerotic deaths, highlighting the importance of recognising less familiar causes of accidental fatalities.

The factory worker's identity was not disclosed in the publicly accessible abstract of the report.

Why Industrial Compressed Air Is Dangerous

Compressed air is commonly used in manufacturing environments to operate machinery and perform industrial tasks. However, exposure to pressurised air can cause serious injuries when equipment is used inappropriately.

Internal injuries can be particularly dangerous because their full extent may not be immediately visible. Significant pain, bleeding or a rapid deterioration in someone's condition following an accident requires urgent medical assessment.

The United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration maintains restrictions governing the use of compressed air for workplace cleaning, reflecting the recognised hazards associated with such equipment.

Although the Czech case involved particularly unusual circumstances, the broader safety implications extend beyond sexual experimentation. Industrial equipment should only be operated for its intended purpose and in accordance with appropriate workplace safety procedures.

The renewed attention surrounding the case comes more than six years after the original research was published, rather than following a newly reported death.

Ultimately, the forensic report serves as a reminder that the misuse of industrial equipment can have irreversible consequences, while embarrassment about the circumstances of an injury should never prevent someone from seeking emergency medical assistance.