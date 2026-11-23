A federal jury convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht on Friday, 20 November, of starting the fire that became the Palisades Fire. While reporting the blaze to emergency services, he asked ChatGPT whether cigarettes made someone responsible for a fire. His first trial ended in a June mistrial, with jurors split 10 to 2 in favour of acquittal.

The blaze killed 12 people and destroyed 6,837 structures, prosecutors said. The second jury heard a narrower case after prosecutors reshaped it. Its verdict answers who lit the fire but not who pays. Thousands of victims are suing Los Angeles and California, alleging government failures let the blaze flare up six days later.

How Prosecutors Changed Their Approach

One juror who favoured acquittal in June said she doubted the holdover theory. That theory held that the 1 January fire smouldered underground until 7 January. Prosecutors dropped a third charge and retried Rinderknecht on two counts: destruction of property by means of fire and arson affecting property used in interstate commerce. In the 14-day retrial, they leaned more on location data and fire experts than on his anger at the rich and powerful.

Evidence placed Rinderknecht in a clearing on Hidden Buddha Hill when the fire started at 12:12am on 1 January 2025. His location data put him 30 feet (about 9 metres) from the flames. According to prosecutors, he lied when he told investigators he first saw the fire from near the bottom of the trail. Prosecutors argued the ChatGPT question and his repeated emergency calls formed part of an alibi he was building.

What Each Side Said After the Verdict

Bill Essayli, the First Assistant United States Attorney who retried the case, said the jury held Rinderknecht responsible for the whole fire. Attorney General Todd Blanche blamed the deaths and lost homes on Rinderknecht's malicious conduct, and the US Attorney's Office estimated the damage at $25 billion (about £19 billion). In a statement, Essayli said, 'We were determined to hold him accountable.' Essayli's post on X, shown below, announced the verdict.

GUILTY. A federal jury has convicted Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, on both counts of deliberately starting the fire that became the Palisades Fire.



Twelve people were killed. More than 6,800 structures were destroyed. An estimated $25 billion in damage resulted.



My office remained… https://t.co/LEleBfGrNg — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) November 21, 2026

Defence lawyer Steve Haney told jurors the fire scene stayed open to the public for six days before the Palisades Fire began. Anyone could have disturbed it, he argued. He pointed to neighbours who heard a bang that night and suggested fireworks, although prosecutors said thousands of camera images showed none. Haney urged jurors to set aside Rinderknecht's angry texts as 'evidence of the man, not evidence of the act.'

Sentencing and the Separate Lawsuits Over Compensation

US District Judge Anne Hwang set sentencing for 17 March 2027. Rinderknecht faces 5 to 40 years in federal prison. He has been in custody since his October 2025 arrest in Florida. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said no verdict could bring back the lives lost in the fire.

In May 2026, a California appeals court declined to review the city and state's bids to block key claims, allowing the lawsuits to proceed without deciding liability. In the retrial, the court instructed jurors not to consider how the Los Angeles Fire Department handled the original blaze. Those issues are among what the civil cases examine.