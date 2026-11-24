The Nelson County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky has publicly distanced itself from a criminal investigation involving a former deputy's wife, who faces multiple felony charges, including incest, sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Following the October 2026 indictment and arrest of Lauren Winans, who has pleaded not guilty to all counts stemming from alleged 2022 offences at her parents' residence, the agency issued an official statement.

The department clarified that her husband, Andy Winans, had resigned from his deputy post before joining the Bardstown Police Department in early 2026.

Furthermore, sheriff's officials emphasised that they had no prior knowledge of the allegations, hold no case details and are not involved in the inquiry, which is being led by the Kentucky State Police.

Agency Clarifies Employment Status and Jurisdiction

In an official statement posted to its Facebook page, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Andy Winans previously served as a deputy before resigning from the department and joining the Bardstown Police Department in early 2026.

The agency stated it had no prior knowledge of the allegations against Lauren Winans, holds no case details, and maintains no operational role in the criminal proceedings. Sheriff's officials emphasised that the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 4 is spearheading the inquiry and directed all media and public inquiries to state investigators.

Andy Winans attended the 19 November hearing alongside other family members. Public reporting has not identified him as a defendant in the case.

Indictment and Court Testimony

Lauren Winans was indicted by a Nelson County grand jury on 21 October 2026, and arrested the following day over allegations involving a child under 12. The charges include first-degree sodomy, incest and first-degree sexual abuse.

According to testimony presented during her 19 November bond hearing in Nelson Circuit Court, the investigation began after the alleged victim disclosed the incidents to his stepmother following an argument with Winans. His father subsequently contacted Kentucky State Police.

A detective testified that the child described three separate incidents at Winans' parents' residence in 2022. During a forensic interview, he reportedly described two instances of inappropriate touching and another involving oral sexual contact.

The detective also told the court that the child said he had asked Winans to stop during the third incident because he was uncomfortable. She allegedly responded that the behaviour was normal and continued.

Investigators also interviewed two other children in the household. One reportedly described Winans as frequently drinking alcohol, while neither child reported experiencing abuse or knowing about the alleged incidents involving their sibling, according to the detective's testimony.

Winans has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The allegations have not been established in court.

Legal Proceedings and Custody Status

Winans remains in custody at the LaRue County Detention Centre on a $250,000 (approximately £192,000) cash bond.

Under Kentucky law, first-degree sodomy involving a victim younger than 12 and incest involving a person under 12 are Class A felonies. First-degree sexual abuse involving a victim under 12 is classified as a Class C felony.

A Class A felony carries an authorised prison sentence of 20 to 50 years or life imprisonment, while a Class C felony carries a sentence of 5 to 10 years under Kentucky's sentencing statutes.

The court is currently weighing a defence motion for home incarceration with electronic monitoring ahead of her next scheduled pretrial conference on 3 December 2026.