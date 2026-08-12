John Cleese is facing criticism over comments he has made about Islam and Muslims as he prepares for an 18-date UK tour in September. The 86-year-old comedian has rejected accusations of Islamophobia and describes himself as an 'Islamosceptic.'

Cleese has used social media to criticise aspects of Islam, multiculturalism and what he describes as the influence of Islamic beliefs in Britain. He has argued that scepticism towards a religion or cultural system should not be treated as hostility towards the people who follow it.

The latest criticism has come from 5Pillars, which has questioned whether some of Cleese's statements go beyond criticism of religious beliefs. The publication has highlighted his upcoming appearances in cities including Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds, where he is scheduled to perform as part of his September tour.

Cleese Defends His Views

Cleese has repeatedly rejected the term 'Islamophobe,' arguing that it can wrongly frame criticism of Islam as prejudice against Muslims. In posts on X, he has made claims about the Qur'an, Islamic teachings and their relationship with British culture. He has also criticised aspects of multiculturalism and expressed concerns about the influence of Islamic beliefs in Britain.

I am Islamosceptic, not Islamophobic



Unfortunately, some Muslims cannot tolerate any form of criticism, even from someone who has made many jokes about Christianity



Nobody ever called me Christophobic after Life of Brian ! https://t.co/ta482n4JVZ — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) August 11, 2026

Roshan Muhammad Salih, editor of 5Pillars, has argued that there is a distinction between challenging religious beliefs and making broad claims about Muslims and Islam.

Salih said the cumulative effect of Cleese's comments went beyond legitimate criticism of religious doctrine. Cleese has rejected that characterisation and maintains that his views concern religious and cultural ideas.

Cleese has also described himself as a 'culturalist' and said he prefers cultures that he believes uphold Western democratic values. In response to the latest criticism, he said he was an 'Islamosceptic, not Islamophobic' and expressed hope that audiences would enjoy his tour.

Political Links Add To Dispute

The controversy has also been discussed alongside Cleese's wider political commentary. He has publicly expressed support for Rupert Lowe, the leader of Restore Britain, saying he trusted Lowe more than other political leaders. Lowe's party positions itself to the right of mainstream British politics and has campaigned on issues including immigration and national identity.

Apparently people are trying to CANCEL John Cleese, because he doesn’t agree with certain political views and is very outspoken about mass illegal migration.

So, here is the poster for his new tour & the link to the official website! Hope he sells out! https://t.co/ifDPz6cdhO pic.twitter.com/HwNTs4lvKi — According2Taz (@according2_taz) August 11, 2026

5Pillars has also highlighted Cleese's interactions with material associated with anti-Islam campaigners. The publication has cited those interactions as part of the wider context surrounding his comments, although they do not by themselves establish Cleese's motivation or beliefs.

The dispute centres on the distinction between criticism of Islam as a religion and statements that critics argue generalise about Muslims.

18-Date Tour Begins in September

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Cleese's John Cleese and the Holy Grail tour is scheduled to begin at The Anvil in Basingstoke on 1 September and conclude at Leeds Grand Theatre on 22 September.

Each event will feature a screening of the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, followed by a live question-and-answer session with Cleese. The tour is being promoted as a celebration of the film more than 50 years after its release.

Several of the scheduled venues are in cities with sizeable Muslim populations, a detail highlighted by 5Pillars in its coverage of the controversy. There is no indication that the tour format has been changed because of the criticism.