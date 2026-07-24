Rupert Lowe wants to restore pub owners' right to allow or disallow smoking in their pubs, 19 years after the ban first took effect. Lowe, who is also head of Restore Britain, said that it is not a matter of health but a matter of right for the pub landlord to run their business the way they want.

'A Restore Britain Government will allow pub landlords and other venue owners to install a smoking room,' Lowe announced on X (formerly Twitter). 'If adults want to smoke inside a contained room, and the landlord is happy to provide that, then it's none of our business. Crack on.'

'Inflicting Cancer on People'

The proposed indoor smoking revival was not a hit among social media users. As one Redditor said: 'I think we should reduce, reuse, recycle anyone genuinely advocating to inflict cancer on people in 2026.'

Nineteen years ago, people could smoke indoors. The pubs were a popular indoor smoking venue, as many enjoy puffing while sipping on alcohol and chatting with friends. Scotland banned indoor smoking in 2006 and the rest of the UK followed in 2007.

A large majority of British people support the ban. In a 2024 YouGov survey, 88% of respondents support the ban on indoor smoking while only 9% oppose it. Surprisingly, among smokers, 70% support the ban while 25% oppose it.

Lowe clarified that the proposal doesn't mean he is in favor of smoking—he doesn't even smoke. He said: 'Plenty of predictable howling about allowing landlords to introduce contained smoking rooms in their pubs. If grown adults want to sit in a room, with the landlord's full permission and backing, to smoke/vape the night away, then it is none of my business to say otherwise.'

Lowe continued: 'I detest smoking. I would not use these rooms, but should that stop others? No. Of course it's not healthy, but neither is sinking fifteen pints of Guinness in one sitting and we don't ban that.'

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Economic Boost for UK Pubs

Restore Britain aims to give 'neglected pubs' a huge economic boost. Restoring pub culture of the past is supposed to bring more customers. But critics question if revisiting smoking rules is worth the health risks.

'They just want to be able to do whatever they want regardless of the impact on other people. It's the politics of utter selfishness. I want to smoke in a pub, who cares if it gives you cancer as well?' a Reddit user surmised.

Not all traditions deserve revival. As one Redditor remembered: 'I remember the difference when the smoking ban came in. I used to come back from a night out and my hair, my clothes, my skin, would be absolutely stinking of cigarettes. It was like night and day after the ban.'

Landlord's Choice

Still, some social media users understand what Lowe and Restore Britain are trying to do. 'To be honest, I'd support letting the establishments themselves decide. It should be up to the business owners to decide whether allowing smoking indoors would be a net benefit to their business or a net loss.'

Plenty of predictable howling about Restore Britain's policy of allowing landlords to introduce contained smoking rooms in their pubs.



If grown adults want to sit in a room, with the landlord's full permission and backing, to smoke/vape the night away - then it is none of my… — Rupert Lowe MP (@RupertLowe10) July 23, 2026

Another agreed: 'Should be up to the pub, in my opinion. If smoking is allowed, there should be a no kids policy, however.'