Burger King customers who receive a cold, incorrectly prepared or disappointing Whopper can now have it remade immediately and claim another burger free for their next visit.

The fast-food chain introduced its new 'Whopper Guarantee' to address frequent complaints about food temperature, order accuracy and customisation. The promotion is available at participating US restaurants until 31 August 2026, covering peak summer travel season. Customers must report the problem during their visit and complete a QR-code redemption process to receive the free burger. Several restrictions apply.

How Does the Whopper Guarantee Work?

The guarantee has two separate benefits.

First, customers who are unhappy with an eligible Whopper can ask restaurant staff to remake it during the same visit. That means someone who receives the wrong toppings, a cold burger or an order that does not match their request should be able to receive a corrected replacement immediately.

Burger King will then provide access to a second Whopper at no cost during a future visit. The next burger is not handed over automatically, however. Customers need to scan the QR code printed inside the original Whopper box.

Scanning the code generates a unique six-digit redemption code for a free classic Whopper. Customers should therefore keep the box long enough to complete the process rather than throwing it away immediately.

Who Can Claim the Free Whopper?

The promotion applies to qualifying Whopper purchases made in-store at participating Burger King restaurants in the United States. Because participation may vary by franchise, customers should confirm that their location offers the guarantee before placing an order.

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Customers must purchase an eligible full-sized beef Whopper. The Whopper Jr. and plant-based Impossible Whopper are not included in the promotion.

Only one redemption code can be issued per person and mobile phone number. Once generated, the six-digit code remains valid for 14 days and can be used for one free classic Whopper during a future visit.

The offer covers the standard burger only. Premium toppings, additional ingredients and other modifications may incur extra charges.

Why Is Burger King Introducing the Guarantee?

The policy forms part of a wider effort to improve Burger King's food quality and restaurant service.

Earlier this year, the company invited customers to contact Burger King US and Canada president Tom Curtis directly with feedback. Responses reportedly focused on order accuracy, food temperature and the need for employees who could resolve problems quickly.

Burger King is also introducing a new restaurant role called the 'Your Way Champion'. These managers are expected to welcome customers, check customised orders and act as the main point of contact when something goes wrong.

The chain recently upgraded the Whopper with a new bun, improved mayonnaise, freshly cut vegetables and redesigned box packaging. The guarantee now puts an additional promise behind those changes.

For customers, the most important step is simple: report the problem while still inside the restaurant and scan the QR code in the box. Doing both could turn one disappointing Whopper into an immediate replacement and another burger free on the next visit.