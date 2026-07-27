Beefeater will close every one of its remaining 106 UK restaurants on Thursday, 10 September 2026, bringing the family dining chain's five-decade run to an end.

The final date was disclosed in a message sent to members of Beefeater's reward club. The company told customers that their local restaurant, along with every other Beefeater in the country, would close on the same day.

That means customers do not need to search for separate regional closure dates. Whether their nearest branch is in England, Scotland or Wales, all remaining locations are expected to stop trading under the Beefeater name on 10 September in what Whitbread has described as a coordinated, nationwide exit.

Why Is Beefeater Closing Every Restaurant?

Owner Whitbread is withdrawing from its branded restaurant business to focus more heavily on Premier Inn, which it describes as the UK's largest hotel brand.

The company plans to replace brands including Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table and Whitbread Inns with simpler food and drink operations integrated directly into its hotels. Whitbread believes accommodation offers stronger returns than maintaining large standalone restaurant spaces.

Some restaurant buildings will be converted to create approximately 600 additional Premier Inn rooms. Other sites are expected to be sold as operating businesses, meaning some could continue serving customers under different owners and names rather than closing permanently, although Whitbread will no longer be directly involved in their management.

Whitbread has also pointed to rising wage bills, business rates, food prices and other operating costs. Its restaurant restructuring follows pressure from investors to simplify the company and concentrate on its hotel operations.

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How Many Jobs Could Be Lost?

Around 3,800 roles are expected to disappear across Whitbread's wider branded restaurant estate, representing approximately 12% of its UK and Ireland workforce.

The figure does not relate only to Beefeater employees. It includes workers affected by the withdrawal from other restaurant brands, including Brewers Fayre and Bar + Block.

Whitbread says it hopes to retain a significant proportion of affected employees by moving them into alternative positions. The company recruits around 15,000 people annually and has said it will try to redeploy as many workers as possible.

However, the Unite union has criticised how the restructuring was announced and called for full consultations with employees facing redundancy.

What Will Happen to Your Local Beefeater?

The immediate answer is clear: every remaining Beefeater is due to stop operating under that brand on 10 September.

What happens afterwards will depend on the individual property. Restaurants attached to Premier Inn hotels could be replaced by an integrated dining area, while some buildings may be converted into hotel bedrooms. Other locations could be sold to new operators and eventually reopen under a different name.

Beefeater was launched in 1974 and became known for steaks, burgers and affordable family meals, often served beside Premier Inn hotels. Its closure will remove one of Britain's longest-running casual dining names from the market.

For loyal customers, the deadline is now fixed. Thursday, 10 September 2026 will be the final day to visit a Beefeater before all 106 restaurants close and the familiar red-and-white name disappears from the UK dining scene.