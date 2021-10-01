Liam Payne and Maya Henry have reportedly already set a date for their wedding and he has invited Cheryl, much to her surprise.

Sources claimed that the One Direction singer and his 21-year-old fiancé quietly scheduled the nuptials after they rekindled their romance following a brief split in June. They made their reunion official last week at a London Fashion Week party. It is said that they have set their wedding for next summer in the South of France.

"Part of Liam and Maya's reunion was based on Liam proving his commitment to Maya and putting actions behind his words. During their 'make-or-break' holiday to St Tropez earlier in August – two months after they ended their 10-month engagement – Liam popped the question again. They instantly decided it would be the perfect spot to get married, given it's where their fresh start truly began," a source told Closer magazine.

"They have fallen in love with a 19th-century 'fairy-tale castle', which will also give them enough privacy – something that is important to Maya," the insider added.

Read more Liam Payne spending more time with Cheryl after split from Maya Henry

Cheryl was reportedly one of the first people Payne spoke to about his wedding to Henry. He insisted that she be there and wants their four-year-old son Bear as a page boy. The invitation took her aback a little "given how awkward that might be" for the model.

However, the 28-year-old "Stack It Up" singer "insisted it was only right" and even suggested that his ex bring a "plus-one" so she would not feel uncomfortable. "Liam also joked that his mum and dad wouldn't come if she wasn't there, which made her chuckle, but the news left her feeling rattled and overcome with emotion," the source added.

The insider's claims came after Cheryl and Payne stirred romance rumours in June. They were spotted together for the first time since their split in 2018 at his niece's birthday party. It was said that he even treated her to a luxury spa and retreat for her 38th birthday. They reportedly bonded over movie nights and sleepovers at her house and became "closer than ever" after his split with Henry.