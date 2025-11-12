The latest prison photos of disgraced rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs have gone viral after rumours surfaced regarding his drug use behind bars.

CBS News was able to obtain a copy of the hip-hop mogul's prison records, including his intake photo taken at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. The documents provided a picture of how he is spending his time in prison, including his enrollment in an intensive drug treatment program and his work that most inmates envy.

The Viral Photo

The photo released by CBS News showed the music producer/hip-hop icon sporting gray hair and an unkempt beard.

Diddy's prison intake photo has surfaced, along with news that he has taken up a gig in the prison's chapel library.



On Monday (Nov. 10), CBS News shared the latest pic of Diddy, which was taken at Fort Dix FCI in New Jersey, where the embattled media mogul is serving his… pic.twitter.com/NU7G7VVBn2 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 12, 2025

His new look is a far cry from the chic, polished look he was known for back when he was a powerful figure in the hip-hop industry.

During that time, he was often seen wearing bespoke designer suits and his signature clothing, accompanied by dark hair and expensive sunglasses.

But Diddy had to live modestly after he was sentenced to spend four years and two months in prison as part of his prostitution conviction in July.

He was transferred to Fort Dix from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn on 30 October.

A Coveted Work Assignment

Prison records revealed that the hip-hop mogul is now working as a chaplain's assistant, one of the most highly desirable work assignments in Fort Dix prison.

According to a former prison commissioner, the tasks of a chaplain's assistant vary, but they usually help with maintaining the religious library of the chaplain, cleaning the offices and assisting in record keeping.

In a statement, Comb's publicist, Juda Engelmayer, described what the rapper-businessman does as a chaplain's assistant.

'He works in the chapel library, where he describes the environment as warm, respectful, and rewarding,' Engelmayer told CBS News.

The tasks also became more desirable for inmates since they are allowed to work in a private office, which usually has air conditioning. They can also consume the food brought by the chaplain for religious services.

Disciplinary Actions

The report also mentioned that Diddy had already caused trouble within a few days of arriving in prison.

He made a three-person phone call on 3 November, which is a violation of prison rules. He claimed that he used that call to call his legal team about releasing a statement to the New York Times.

The court document said that the 'I'll Be Missing You' rapper called an unnamed woman, then the woman added another person in the middle of the call to discuss blogs.

Diddy and the woman also talked about arranging visitors for the coming weekend, and suggested they come with cash, '200 siingles.' However, there are no records explaining where the cash will be used.

Prison rules prohibit visitors from bringing in currency other than coins to use for vending machines. The woman also added another male to the phone call.

Prison officials suggested stripping Diddy of phone privileges for 90 days and 90 days of commissary privileges for the infraction.

An Intensive Drug Rehabilitation Programme

The troubled rapper has become a participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (RDAP) unit, also known as the most intensive drug treatment program of the Bureau.

Jail sentences can be lessened up to a year by joining the program.

'Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP) and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start,' Engelmayer stated. 'He is fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change.'