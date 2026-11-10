Lindsay Clancy will stand trial again for strangling her three children after a Massachusetts judge ruled on Monday that a deadlock caused by a single holdout juror justified the mistrial, reopening one of the country's rawest debates.

Judge Finds 'Manifest Necessity' in the Deadlock

Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan denied Clancy's motion to dismiss the triple-murder case, rejecting her lawyers' argument that a second trial would breach her constitutional protection against double jeopardy. 'Because the Court concludes that there was a manifest necessity for a mistrial based on the jury's deadlock, a retrial on the murder indictments does not violate Clancy's right not to be placed in double jeopardy,' Sullivan wrote in his 9 November ruling.

The defence had claimed Sullivan should have questioned or removed the lone juror before ending the September trial. He disagreed, ruling that probing the panel could be coercive and that the secrecy of deliberations must be protected.

One Juror Who Would Not Acquit

The first trial collapsed on 4 September 2026 after a jury of nine women and three men deliberated for roughly 38 hours over seven days and split 11 to 1. Eleven jurors were prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity. One man would not join them.

Foreperson Roni Carlson later told NBC10 Boston she had begun filling out the verdict forms, believing the holdout had accepted reasonable doubt. Then, she recalled, he told the panel, 'But I'm still not going to say that she's not guilty by reason of insanity.' Another juror, Paula Devlin, described the man as arrogant and unwilling to weigh anything the others said.

Sullivan refused to treat the foreperson's complaint as proof the juror ignored the law. In his view, the notes showed only that she believed he must be breaking the rules because he would not agree with the majority.

March Retrial Looms as Judge's Clock Runs Down

A hearing on 16 November will address the path forward, with Sullivan signalling he wants a retrial to begin in March 2027. The timing is tight. Defence attorney Kevin Reddington previously said he could not be ready before June, but has since urged a spring trial before Sullivan's mandatory retirement that month.

Prosecutors from the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office say they intend to try Clancy again but have not decided whether they will pursue the same charges. Sullivan also denied their request for a gag order, finding they had not shown that public statements justified restricting lawyers' speech.

Postpartum Psychosis at Centre of Case

Clancy, 36, has admitted strangling Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and eight-month-old Callan with exercise bands at their Duxbury home on 24 January 2023, then cutting herself and jumping from a second-storey window in a suicide attempt that left her paralysed. Her lawyers say she was a loving mother gripped by postpartum psychosis. Prosecutors argue she acted deliberately and knew her actions were wrong.

She remains at a state psychiatric hospital. If convicted of first-degree murder, she faces life without parole. If found not guilty by reason of insanity, she could be committed for treatment and periodic review. The next hearing may clarify whether she faces another jury.