Fourth District Judge Tony Graf is due to issue a scheduling order at a 1pm hearing on Monday, 9 November, in Provo, Utah. The order could establish a provisional trial timetable and set deadlines for pretrial proceedings, but Graf has not promised a firm date for jury selection or the start of the trial.

At the 23 October hearing, Graf said he wanted to include trial dates but would not set a timetable he considered impossible to meet. He warned that leaving the case unscheduled could affect the court's ability to accommodate other trials.

He also referred to the separate speedy-trial interests at stake: Robinson's constitutional right and the Kirk family's statutory rights as victims. Both sides estimated that jury questionnaires would need to be sent to about 3,000 prospective jurors.

Prosecution and Defence Set Out Different Timetables

The Utah County Attorney's Office has proposed a 17-week trial beginning on 31 January 2028. Prosecutors said they could be ready by then and asked Graf to set dates firmly.

Robinson's defence team has requested a provisional start in the third quarter of 2029 and estimates the trial could last six to seven months.

Defence attorney Staci Visser told the court the team had received about 31,000 pieces of discovery material and eight million digital artefacts or files. She estimated the defence was about 25 per cent of the way through its discovery work and needed at least nine more months, potentially a year, to complete it.

Prosecutors countered that much of the material consisted of one- or two-page PDF documents and tips they considered without merit.

Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widow, has asked for the trial to begin as early as possible in 2027. Her lawyer called the defence's proposed timetable 'grossly out of line' with comparable Utah murder cases and argued that state law requires victims' interests, including avoiding undue delay, to be given weight.

Defence Cites Trump's Post in Camera Bid

Robinson's lawyers have separately asked Graf to exclude electronic media coverage from Monday's hearing, including television cameras, still photography and livestreaming.

The defence acknowledges the session is largely administrative, with no planned witness testimony or presentation of evidence, but argues that broadcasting remarks by the judge and lawyers could take them out of context and increase pressure on the proceedings.

The defence cited a Truth Social post by President Donald Trump published before the 23 October hearing. Trump criticised Graf's handling of the case and said it should be tried 'within a month, not three years'.

Robinson's lawyers argue the post illustrates how courtroom comments could be circulated beyond their context and potentially affect the fairness of future proceedings.

Media Lawyers Challenge the Defence Request

Media organisations opposing the request say Utah rules presume electronic coverage unless a judge makes particularised findings to justify restricting it. Their lawyers argue that the defence has not established grounds for an exception, particularly for an administrative hearing open to the public and press.

Media counsel also contend that excluding cameras would not stop Trump or others from commenting on the case. They say a ban would remove an unfiltered public record of the hearing. Their filing notes that the court declined to bar a still photographer at the 23 October hearing and says similar defence requests have been rejected before.

Robinson Faces Seven Charges and Possible Death Penalty

Robinson, 23, was bound over for trial in September on seven charges, including aggravated murder, in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025. Prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty if Robinson is convicted.

Robinson has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers have said they plan to conduct a venue study and may seek a change of venue depending on its findings.