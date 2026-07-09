President Donald Trump delivered a wild assessment of his foreign policy during a press conference at Wednesday's NATO summit, culminating in a stark claim that Iran is actively plotting to assassinate him. The startling declaration emerged during a bombastic address where the president fiercely defended his military record against media scepticism.

He told a reporter who directly challenged his administration's success, asking whether the current strategy had resulted in a strategic dead end. Trump immediately pushed back. He boasted that military operations have been remarkably successful and angrily declared that only the fake news media prefer to highlight any struggles.

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Iran Plotting To Assassinate Donald Trump

The president painted a picture of an Iranian state in total disarray. He claimed the nation suffers under a staggering 350 percent inflation rate, a massive leap from the five or six percent they allegedly experienced when hostilities began. Iranian leadership, he argued, is desperate to negotiate but remains clueless about diplomatic statecraft, choosing instead to sneak around, shooting ships at night.

Trump noted that US representatives, including Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, JD Vance, Marco Rubio, and Scott, have been dealing with Iranian officials. Despite describing these envoys as great people, he abruptly dismissed the Iranian side as being a little loco and crazy.

Severe Threats And Iran Plotting To Assassinate

The speech then took a darker turn as he reflected on the constant turnover in Iranian leadership. He referenced the deaths of previous leaders and suggested the current regime might soon meet a similar fate, which seamlessly led to his own mortality. 'Now they have another set of leaders, they may be gone too. Who knows?' he mused.

He then dropped the most startling line. 'And you know what? I may be going too, because I am their number one target.' He insisted the threat was widespread knowledge, characterising his adversaries as violent scum. Trump justified his aggressive posture by stating he is doing what is right for the world, accusing the Iranian regime of killing hundreds of thousands of people. This included an unverified claim that 52,000 protesters were killed over the last three months alone. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

From Iran Plotting To Venezuela And Borders

Just as reporters were digesting the implication that a foreign power might assassinate him, the narrative abruptly shifted. Trump abandoned the Middle East to recount what he described as a successful one-day war in Venezuela. He claimed the military took out Nicolas Maduro, labelling him one of the worst human beings in the world. He added that the Venezuelan leader is currently sitting in a jail cell waiting for trial.

The pivot did not stop in South America. Trump used the alleged Venezuelan practice of emptying prisons into the United States to launch a blistering attack on domestic rivals, specifically targeting Kamala Harris. He reminded the room that Harris was once dubbed the border czar, claiming she never contacted Border Patrol or visited the southern boundary.

To hear Trump tell it, that era of disaster and all that stuff is completely over. He closed the dizzying address with an absolute declaration about border statistics. 'Now it is fixed, it is fixed to where we have nobody,' Trump stated flatly. 'And I do not like these numbers being doubted, zero people come in through our southern border. Zero.'