Graham Platner has suspended his campaign for the US Senate in Maine after allegations of sexual misconduct triggered mounting pressure from Democratic leaders and key supporters. While insisting the accusations are false, the Democratic nominee said his withdrawal was necessary to protect the wider political movement he says his campaign represented.

In an 11-minute video released on Wednesday, Platner announced that campaign operations would cease, ending a candidacy that had rapidly transformed Maine's Senate race before becoming overshadowed by a series of personal controversies.

My name might be on the ballot right now, but that ballot line belongs to the people of Maine. pic.twitter.com/RKVyLU76tm — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine) July 9, 2026

Platner Rejects Allegations But Ends Campaign

Addressing supporters directly, Platner maintained that the allegations against him were unfounded and accused political opponents, party figures and parts of the media of undermining his campaign.

'For the movement to continue, it can't be me,' he said. 'For that reason, we are suspending campaign operations.'

He also claimed that 'large forces' were working against him personally and unequivocally rejected the allegations.

'This is all false,' Platner said. 'The things that have been claimed did not happen. It's not real.'

His decision followed reporting by Politico in which Jenny Racicot, 41, alleged that Platner forced her to have sex in late 2021 after entering her home while intoxicated. Racicot said the pair had been in an on-and-off relationship for more than two years and that she ended contact after the alleged incident.

Platner denied the allegation earlier this week, stating that 'any accusation of non-consensual behaviour is categorically false'. He acknowledged that the claims had created a difficult political situation while continuing to dispute the reporting.

A day later, The Washington Post reported that another former girlfriend alleged Platner removed condoms without her consent on multiple occasions during their relationship. Platner has denied wrongdoing.

Mounting Pressure From Democratic Leaders

The allegations prompted swift reactions from senior Democrats, who had viewed Maine as one of their strongest opportunities to gain a Republican-held Senate seat in the 2026 elections.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called on Platner to withdraw from the race. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee also announced it would withhold financial support unless he stepped aside, leaving his campaign increasingly isolated.

Several high-profile endorsements were withdrawn following the latest allegations. Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, who had backed Platner early in the race, rescinded his endorsement, as did Democratic senators Elizabeth Warren, Martin Heinrich and Ruben Gallego.

Read more Dems Abandoning Graham Platner: Campaign Committee and Allies Won't Invest if Platner Remains on Ballot Dems Abandoning Graham Platner: Campaign Committee and Allies Won't Invest if Platner Remains on Ballot

The withdrawal marks a dramatic reversal for a candidate who only months ago appeared to be reshaping the Democratic contest in Maine. An oyster farmer and former Marine, Platner built his campaign around economic populism and anti-establishment messaging, attracting enthusiastic crowds and raising millions of dollars during the primary campaign.

His momentum became so significant that Governor Janet Mills suspended her own Senate bid, effectively clearing Platner's path to the Democratic nomination.

Campaign Faced Earlier Controversies

Even before the latest allegations, Platner's campaign had faced repeated scrutiny over his past conduct and online activity.

Old Reddit posts containing racist, sexist and homophobic language resurfaced during the campaign. Platner apologised for the posts, attributing them to struggles with post-traumatic stress following his military service.

He also disclosed that he had previously covered a tattoo resembling a Totenkopf, a symbol widely associated with Nazi Germany. Platner said he had not understood its meaning when he first obtained the tattoo, although former partners later disputed that account. He denied knowingly displaying a Nazi symbol.

Additional reports published before June's Democratic primary included sexually explicit messages exchanged with women outside his marriage and allegations from former partners describing abusive or controlling behaviour. Platner rejected those claims, describing them as politically motivated.

Despite the controversies, he won the Democratic nomination and entered the general election as the party's candidate against Republican Senator Susan Collins.

Democrats Face Compressed Timeline

Under Maine election law, Democrats now have until 27 July to nominate a replacement candidate for November's election.

Several potential contenders have already emerged. Former state Senate president Troy Jackson announced his interest shortly after Platner suspended his campaign. Dan Kleban, founder of Maine Beer Company and a former Senate candidate, has also entered the contest.

Other Democrats considered possible nominees include Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, former Maine CDC director Nirav Shah, state legislator Valli Geiger and former congressional aide Jordan Wood.

The Maine Democratic Party said it intends to hold a nominating convention to choose a new candidate.

'There is an unprecedented amount of energy and enthusiasm among Maine Democrats, driven in part by many of the dedicated volunteers and supporters who were inspired by Graham Platner's campaign,' the party said in a statement issued shortly before Platner's announcement.

'We look forward to coming together and harnessing that energy around our new nominee as we work to defeat Susan Collins in November.'

Republicans quickly seized on Platner's withdrawal, arguing that the controversy reflected poorly on Democratic leadership as the race entered a new phase.

Although Platner's campaign has ended, the allegations against him remain unproven in court. His departure now leaves Democrats racing to regroup in one of the party's most closely watched Senate contests ahead of November.