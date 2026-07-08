Democratic US Senate candidate Graham Platner has lost the backing of some of the party's most prominent figures within 24 hours of a woman accusing him of rape, increasing pressure on him to withdraw from Maine's closely watched Senate race. Platner has denied the allegation, describing any accusation of non-consensual behaviour as 'categorically false'.

The political fallout gathered pace after Politico published interviews with Jenny Racicot, a 41-year-old Maine resident who alleged Platner sexually assaulted her during an incident at her home in late 2021. Within hours of the report, Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer all called on Platner to step aside.

The developments come just days before Maine's 13 July deadline for candidates to withdraw from the ballot. If Platner steps aside before then, Democrats would be able to nominate a replacement to challenge Republican Senator Susan Collins in one of the party's key Senate races in November.

Senior Democrats Withdraw Support

Sanders, whose early endorsement helped raise Platner's national profile, said on X he had spoken directly with the candidate before recommending he 'step aside.' Warren echoed those calls, saying there could be 'no tolerance for sexual assault' and that the allegations should be addressed outside the Senate campaign.

Schumer and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee chair Kirsten Gillibrand likewise called on Platner to step aside, adding that the committee would not invest campaign funds in the Maine Senate race while he remained the Democratic nominee.

I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine. In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 7, 2026

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and DSCC Chair Senator Kirsten Gillibrand released the following statement on the Maine Senate race:



“The allegations reported today are incredibly disturbing – violence, abuse and sexual assault are absolutely unacceptable.



“Graham… pic.twitter.com/gR3WJhB7gT — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 6, 2026

Allegation and Denial

In interviews published by Politico, Racicot alleged that she and Platner had been in an on-and-off relationship before he entered her home while heavily intoxicated in late 2021 and sexually assaulted her, despite her repeatedly telling him to stop.

Politico said it reviewed emails between Racicot and her therapist, Facebook messages exchanged before Platner entered politics and interviews with people she said she had previously confided in, which supported the timeline of her account.

Platner denied the allegation, calling claims of non-consensual behaviour 'categorically untrue'. In a later video statement, he said he was taking time to consider 'the best path forward' for his campaign. As of Tuesday, he had not said whether he would remain in the race.

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday Jenny Racicot said that Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for US Senate in Maine, entered her home without permission and raped her when they were in a casual dating relationship. Racicot said the incident happened… pic.twitter.com/Gf2mWtDVBT — CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2026

The allegation adds to a series of controversies surrounding Platner's campaign, including criticism over historical Reddit posts about sexual assault victims, reports of messages sent to other women during his marriage and scrutiny over a tattoo resembling the Nazi-era Totenkopf symbol. Platner later covered the tattoo, saying he had not understood its historical meaning.

Ballot Deadline Approaches

Under Maine election law, Platner has until 13 July to withdraw if Democrats are to replace him on the November ballot. If he remains the nominee after that deadline, the party will be unable to select a new candidate.

Read more Graham Platner Given Days to Quit Senate Race as Allies Pull Support Over Bombshell Allegation Graham Platner Given Days to Quit Senate Race as Allies Pull Support Over Bombshell Allegation

The deadline has increased pressure on Democratic leaders, who view the race as one of their strongest opportunities to unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins.

If Platner steps aside in time, Democrats would have until 27 July to choose a replacement nominee. Former State Senate President Troy Jackson has already formed an exploratory committee, while Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has said she would seriously consider entering the race if a vacancy opens.

With only days left to make a decision, Democrats face a narrowing window to determine whether to replace their nominee before the November campaign intensifies.