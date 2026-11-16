Russell Brand has been transferred to HMP Littlehey, a Category C prison in Cambridgeshire where inmates can take part in activities including yoga, choir sessions and indoor bowls, five days after he was sentenced for rape and sexual assault.

The 51-year-old was moved from Category B HMP Wandsworth on Friday, 13 November, according to reports. The transfer followed his sentence of 10 years and six months for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others between 2004 and 2009. He was convicted by a jury at Southwark Crown Court.

The move has drawn questions because of the category of prison he has entered so soon after receiving a lengthy sentence. Reports have suggested concerns for his personal safety and a low assessment of his risk of escape may have influenced the decision. The Ministry of Justice has not publicly confirmed the reason.

HMP Littlehey is in my constituency.



With one conviction for rape, and three for sexual assault, with potentially further allegations to come as more women come forward, it seems incredible that Russell Brand should only be sent to a Category C prison.



I’ve visited HMP… pic.twitter.com/f8v3PLch56 — Ben Obese-Jecty MP (@BenObeseJecty) November 15, 2026

Transfer to Category C Prison

Brand's move from HMP Wandsworth to HMP Littlehey was first reported by The Sun on Sunday. His wife, Laura Gallacher, subsequently confirmed that he was being held at Littlehey in a message shared on the couple's YouTube programme, 'Sunday Service.'

HMP Littlehey, near Huntingdon, is a Category C prison which holds men convicted of sexual offences. Category C establishments are training prisons for people who cannot be trusted in open conditions but are considered unlikely to make a determined escape attempt. The transfer does not mean Brand's sentence has been reduced or that he has received a change to its terms.

The Sun reported that Brand was being held in a single-person cell on E Wing. It also cited concerns about his safety as a possible factor in the decision. The precise grounds for his placement have not been disclosed by prison authorities.

Yoga, Choir and Other Prison Activities

Littlehey offers a range of activities to inmates, including yoga, choir sessions and indoor bowls, according to reports by ITV News and the Irish Examiner. The prison also runs an inter-wing football league.

The activities are part of the establishment's general regime and there is no indication that they have been arranged specifically for Brand. His participation in any of the sessions has not been reported. No special access is confirmed.

Brand Maintains His Innocence

In the 'Sunday Service' episode published on 15 November, Gallacher read a handwritten message from her husband. Brand continued to deny the offences, saying: 'As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.'

He also described Littlehey as 'the biggest sex offenders' prison in Europe' and praised staff as 'strong,' 'kind' and 'dedicated.' Gallacher told viewers that her husband was 'okay' and praying, and said she intended to continue the programme.

At sentencing on 9 November, Mr Justice Joel Bennathan imposed a total of 10 years and six months. Brand is expected to serve two-thirds of the term in custody before release on licence and will remain subject indefinitely to the notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act 2003.