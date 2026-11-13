A bizarre jellyfish-shaped UFO spotted hovering over Alaska has sparked speculation about possible alien visitors, but experts believe the mysterious object may have a far more ordinary explanation.

The unusual sighting, captured on camera near a major US military installation, showed a floating object with apparent tentacles before it vanished within minutes. Now, two unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) experts have pointed to a possible connection with military exercises and high-altitude balloon launches in the region.

Alaska Jellyfish UFO Spotted Near US Military Base

The mysterious object was captured by Sara Osborn in June, when she recorded video footage and took still photographs of what appeared to be a tentacled object floating in the sky.

The sighting occurred near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, a US military installation. The object reportedly disappeared after remaining visible for just a few minutes.

(Video): “Eyewitness Recording of a JellyFish UAP in Alaska 2026”Quote: “it is freaking me out... and it wasn't a kite... we drove closer to find it - and it was gone”Location: Downtown Anchorage, AlaskaDate: June 15, 2026Source: Sara Jane Osborn#anonymoushadoww #ufotwitter #uaptwitter #ShadowLurker #Twitter — AnonymouShadoww (@anonymoushadoww) November 4, 2026

Its unusual shape quickly attracted attention, with its dangling appendages giving it the appearance of a giant jellyfish suspended in the air. The footage prompted questions about what the object could be and whether it was an unidentified aerial phenomenon.

While its strange appearance fuelled speculation about extraterrestrial activity, experts examining the material have suggested a less extraordinary possibility.

UFO Experts Suspect High-Altitude Balloon

Ben Hansen, host of the television programme 'UFO Witness,' said he believed Osborn's photographs and video were genuine and that the object appeared to have been captured 'in camera.'

However, he and former UAP Task Force analyst Sarah Gamm are leaning towards the possibility that it was a balloon or kite-like device.

'Our likely suspect right now is perhaps some sort of kite, kite-ish, balloon type thing,' Hansen said during an appearance on 'Jesse Weber Live.'

Although Hansen acknowledged that the object did not look like an ordinary commercially available balloon or kite, he suggested that its unusual design did not necessarily point to something extraterrestrial.

The experts' assessment offers a possible explanation for the Alaska UFO sighting without dismissing the authenticity of the footage.

Military Exercises, Balloon Launches Raise Questions

Hansen also highlighted the timing of the June sighting, noting that military exercises were taking place in the region around the time Osborn recorded the mysterious object.

According to the UAP expert, high-altitude balloon launches were also occurring in connection with activities in the area. The timing has led Hansen and Gamm to consider whether the object could have been one of these balloons rather than an unidentified craft from beyond Earth.

However, neither expert established a confirmed link between the object captured by Osborn and the military exercises or balloon launches.

The possible connection remains part of their working explanation for the unusual sighting.

Jellyfish UFO Could Be Advanced Balloon Technology

The object's unusual appearance has been one of the main reasons it attracted attention. Its apparent tentacles and floating movement made it difficult to identify immediately.

Hansen admitted that it did not resemble something that could easily be purchased off the shelf. Gamm, however, pointed to advances in balloon technology as a possible explanation for its unconventional design.

'The technology keeps increasing,' she said, suggesting that increasingly sophisticated balloons could account for objects that look unusual in the sky.

When asked directly about the Alaska jellyfish UFO, Gamm maintained a cautious position.

'Officially, I would call it unidentified, but most likely (it's) a high-altitude balloon,' she said.

Her assessment reflects the distinction between an unidentified aerial phenomenon and an object proven to have extraterrestrial origins. While the footage has fuelled curiosity about the strange sighting, the experts' leading explanation remains a high-altitude balloon.