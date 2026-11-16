BLACKPINK's future at YG Entertainment has come into question after the group was omitted from the agency's latest exclusive-contract list, coinciding with a temporary suspension of new Weverse membership purchases. The developments have fuelled speculation among fans about whether the four members are preparing to change their group arrangement with the company.

The timing has drawn particular attention because YG confirmed in December 2023 that all four members had renewed their contracts for group activities while pursuing individual careers outside the agency. The latest developments have therefore raised questions about whether that arrangement could be changing.

BLACKPINK Missing From YG's Latest Contract List

YG Entertainment's third-quarter 2026 report, released on 16 November, no longer lists BLACKPINK under its 'Status of Exclusive Contracts' section. The report covers the period ending 30 September 2026.

The latest filing listed four acts: BABYMONSTER, WINNER, Eun Ji-won and TREASURE. BLACKPINK was included alongside these artists in the previous half-year report but was the only act missing from the latest list.

The omission is particularly notable because BLACKPINK had appeared in 11 consecutive regular reports, beginning with YG's third-quarter 2023 filing, according to Sports Kyunghyang.

The agency announced on 29 December 2023 that it had extended its contract with BLACKPINK for group activities. However, YG agreed not to pursue separate contracts covering the members' individual activities.

Following the latest filing, YG said that the members are currently pursuing individual careers while discussions about group activities continue.

The company also said it respects the members' wishes to focus on solo activities for the time being and will continue discussions about future activities under the BLACKPINK name.

YG's statement does not clarify whether the group's previous exclusive-contract arrangement has expired, been amended or is being renegotiated. The agency has not announced a termination of BLACKPINK's group-activity agreement.

New Weverse Membership Purchases Suspended

YG announced a temporary suspension of new BLACKPINK Weverse Membership purchases on the same day.

According to an official notice published on Weverse, new purchases of BLACKPINK Weverse Memberships (GL/JP) were suspended from 2 pm KST (5 am GMT) on 16 November 2026.

However, existing membership holders will continue to have access to Weverse services as usual.

The announcement did not provide a specific reason for the suspension or indicate when new purchases would resume.

The timing has attracted attention because the membership update coincided with BLACKPINK's removal from YG's contract roster. However, neither announcement confirms that the group is leaving the agency.

BLACKPINK Remains in YG's Business Report

Despite the omission from the exclusive-contract list, BLACKPINK continues to appear elsewhere in YG's third-quarter report.

The agency also included the group alongside BABYMONSTER, WINNER and TREASURE in its section covering album, photobook and merchandise sales, describing them as part of its intellectual property portfolio.

YG highlighted BLACKPINK's achievements, including becoming the first artist to reach 100 million subscribers on an official YouTube artist channel and performing 33 shows across 16 cities during its DEADLINE World Tour.

The distinction is important because an artist's exclusive management contract and a company's commercial interests in its intellectual property are separate matters.

BLACKPINK's continued inclusion in the business report does not, by itself, clarify the status of its group contract.

Fans Compare Weverse Update With iKON's Departure

The developments have prompted some BLACKPINK fans to compare the group's situation with that of another YG act, iKON, in December 2022.

At the time, Weverse Shop announced that new iKON membership subscriptions would be temporarily suspended because of an operational transfer following the end of YG's exclusive management contract with the group.

YG officially announced iKON's departure on 30 December 2022, confirming that all six members had mutually agreed to end their contracts after their expiration. The agency also clarified that the group would continue operating under the iKON name and interacting with fans through Weverse.

The similarities have fuelled speculation that BLACKPINK could be heading towards a comparable change.

Some fans expressed concern about the group's future, with one X user sharing the membership announcement alongside the caption 'IT'S SO OVER.'

Others drew comparisons with iKON's departure from YG.

Is history about to repeat itself for BLACKPINK? this has happened before with iKON 👀 pic.twitter.com/kTa1w1TXq3 — es (@3amroses) November 16, 2026

Another fan urged BLINKs to prepare for an announcement.

However, the circumstances surrounding the two groups are not identical. In iKON's case, Weverse explicitly attributed the membership suspension to an operational transfer following the end of the group's management contract. YG has not provided the same explanation for BLACKPINK's latest membership update.

What Happens Next for BLACKPINK?

BLACKPINK's removal from YG's exclusive-contract list has raised questions about the group's future, particularly as the agency has not announced a new contractual arrangement.

For now, YG maintains that discussions about group activities are ongoing while the members continue focusing on their individual careers.