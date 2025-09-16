Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has led tributes to US conservative activist Charlie Kirk, calling him a 'lion-hearted friend of Israel' after his death on 10 September 2025.

Kirk, 31, a prominent figure in America's right-wing movement and a close ally of Donald Trump, was fatally shot in Utah.

Netanyahu expressed condolences on social media, recalling a recent conversation and an invitation for Kirk to visit Israel that will now never happen.

Israeli Officials Join in Paying Tribute

Other Israeli leaders also mourned Kirk. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar hailed him as an 'incredible friend of Israel,' praising his defence of Judeo-Christian values and describing him as a 'fearless warrior for truth and freedom.'

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a photo of Kirk holding an Israeli flag outside the Ibrahimi Mosque in the West Bank, stating that Kirk had recognised the danger posed by the 'global Left and radical Islam.'

Former Defence Minister Benny Gantz referred to Kirk as a 'voracious defender of Judeo-Christian values, America, and the State of Israel,' while Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described him as a 'true friend of Israel.'

These tributes emphasised Kirk's role as a supporter of Israel and a significant figure in US conservative politics.

Kirk's Support for Israel and Controversial Views

Kirk was known for his unwavering support of Israel, often advocating for the US-Israel strategic alliance. However, his views were occasionally controversial.

In his final public appearances, Kirk promoted theories claiming that Islam and the political left sought to undermine the United States and Europe. He had also denied the widely reported Israeli-imposed starvation in Gaza, echoing Israeli official statements that described the famine as 'pure visual warfare.'

Despite these positions, Kirk was not entirely unquestioning of Israeli policies. He sometimes criticised overreaches by pro-Israel advocates and expressed opposition to laws penalising boycotts of Israel.

Kirk also hosted panels with young conservatives sceptical of US-Israel relations, emphasising the importance of free speech even when it conflicted with pro-Israel positions.

Impact on US-Israel Relations

Kirk's death has prompted widespread discussion regarding the influence of US conservative figures on international relations, particularly regarding Israel.

Israeli leaders' tributes underline the strategic and symbolic importance they attach to American political support. The mourning also reflects the broader impact Kirk had on both the US conservative movement and the political discourse surrounding Israel.

His advocacy strengthened bipartisan conversations on Middle East policy, encouraged grassroots support for Israel among American youth, and highlighted how individual political figures can shape international perceptions and alliances in a deeply polarised environment.

Suspect Apprehended Following Shooting

Authorities in Utah have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025. Robinson was apprehended at his parents' home after a 33-hour manhunt and faces charges including aggravated murder and weapons offences.

DNA evidence and a note expressing intent to kill link him to the crime, and investigators are examining his online activity and ideological beliefs to determine a motive. The case has intensified concerns over political violence in the United States and the security of public figures in a polarised climate.