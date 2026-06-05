A family holiday meant to celebrate a milestone has turned into a desperate search across the mountains of Japan, as an Alabama family pleads for the safe return of their missing son.

Twenty-year-old Weston Higginbotham vanished on 29 May while travelling with relatives in Kyoto. More than a week later, his family remains in Japan, refusing to leave without answers as police, volunteers and international agencies continue an urgent search.

Weston, an environmental engineering student at Auburn University, was last seen walking alone towards a hiking trail near Kyoto's Yamashina district. Since then, there has been no confirmed trace of him, leaving loved ones trapped in an agonising wait for news.

Kyoto Police and family friends believe it is highly probable that 20-year-old Weston Higginbotham left his family intentionally rather than vanishing under suspicious circumstances.

Family friend Clay Farrington note that Weston routinely handles stress by heading into nature. Going deep into the woods to explore is his 'happy place' when he needs to clear his head.

A Solo Adventure Turns into a Nightmare

The family had been travelling across Japan for a week when Weston decided to spend time on his own in Kyoto. According to his mother, Nancy Higginbotham, he wanted some space after minor disagreements during the trip.

An experienced traveller and passionate outdoorsman, Weston often explored independently. His family initially had little reason to worry when he boarded a train alone while they visited a nearby temple.

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Using a location-sharing app, relatives watched as he stopped at several shops before boarding another train. Then, without warning, his location disappeared.

'That was so out of character,' Nancy said, explaining that Weston had never previously switched off his location. By the early hours of the following morning, the family reported him missing.

Police later determined that Weston left Kyoto Station at about 6 p.m. and was captured on CCTV around 8 p.m. walking alone in the Yamashina area, near wooded trails leading into the surrounding mountains.

Search Intensifies Amid Dangerous Weather

A typhoon swept through the Kyoto region this week, bringing heavy rain and raising fears for Weston's safety if he remains in the mountainous terrain. Authorities have deployed dozens of officers, police dogs and a helicopter to search the heavily forested area.

Officials say there is currently no evidence of criminal activity, and the case is being treated as a missing persons investigation.

Weston's extensive outdoor experience offers a glimmer of hope. Described by his family as a devoted naturalist and vegan who feels most at home in nature, he has completed demanding outdoor adventures, including solo hikes through the Pyrenees.

His father, Keith Higginbotham, believes those survival skills could prove crucial.

'Until we find him, one way or another, he's out there, he's moving somewhere, and we're going to find him,' he said.

The family has also been working with the US Embassy and the FBI, which has indicated it is prepared to assist Japanese authorities if requested.

A Family Holding On To Hope

For Nancy Higginbotham, every day since her son's disappearance has been filled with fear, memories and unanswered questions.

One of the most painful moments came when she handed Weston's clothing to police so search dogs could track his scent.

'Every single second you think about your kid,' she said. 'You have flashbacks of when he was little, the birthday parties, the hikes we've taken. I want that back. I need him back.'

Despite the heartbreak, the family continues to draw strength from an extraordinary wave of support. Japanese volunteers have travelled long distances to distribute flyers, assist with translations and help the search effort.

'It almost brings me to tears, what these Japanese people have done for us,' Nancy said.

Back home in Alabama, friends and relatives have gathered for prayer vigils, hoping for Weston's safe return. His grandfather, Robert Holt, described him as a strong young man who had recently completed an Ironman triathlon.

Family friend Clay Farrington echoed the community's determination to stand beside the Higginbothams during the ordeal.

'Weston, if you see this, buddy, we love you. We can't wait to see you back in Birmingham.'

For now, a mother's plea continues to echo across rain-soaked mountains and crowded railway stations: bring her son home.