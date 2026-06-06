Washington prepares for an unprecedented sporting event on 14 June, as the Ultimate Fighting Championship builds an octagon on the White House South Lawn. However, high-profile celebrities, including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, are reportedly declining invitations to the martial arts showcase.

The gathering aims to celebrate President Donald Trump's birthday and the nation's 250th anniversary. While political figures clamour for access, representatives for several Hollywood stars confirmed their clients will not attend.

Why Megawatt Stars Are Rejecting the White House Octagon

UFC chief Dana White told Time magazine he invited several prominent figures. His guest list included Adam Sandler, Guy Ritchie, Tom Brady, Jared Leto, Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson and Mario Lopez.

Despite the exclusivity, many public figures are avoiding the event. A source close to Johnson confirmed to Vanity Fair that the actor will not attend the bout. Representatives for Sandler, Leto and Lopez also told Vanity Fair their clients will not attend. The White House and UFC have not provided official comments regarding the guest list.

Read more Sean Strickland Claims Trump Blacklisted Him From White House UFC Gathering Over Israel and Epstein Jabs Sean Strickland Claims Trump Blacklisted Him From White House UFC Gathering Over Israel and Epstein Jabs

Securing Access and the Cost of Ringside Seats

Interest among political insiders remains high for the 4,000-person gathering. Access is tightly controlled, with Trump personally managing 1,000 tickets alongside his chief of staff, Susie Wiles.

White and Ari Emanuel, representing UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings, possess 200 tickets each. Ringside seats are reportedly reserved for sponsors contributing more than $1,000,000 (£790,000) to the festivities.

The financial scale is substantial. Mark Shapiro, president and COO of TKO, estimated the total cost at roughly $60,000,000 (£47,400,000), with the UFC bearing the majority of expenses.

One top Trump administration official, speaking to Vanity Fair, highlighted the demand. 'It's the hottest ticket in town,' the official noted.

Dana White breaks down the $60,000,000 cost of UFC at the White House



“Well, we're building the claw itself that was built in Belgium, shipped to Philly, built and tested, then put on trucks and shipped to DC, stored it in a warehouse until we started building it”



“Then you've… pic.twitter.com/Y30kTl2oDh — dank (@cptdankkk) June 6, 2026

Partisanship Concerns Surrounding the Semiquincentennial Events

The match is billed as a milestone event for America's 250th birthday. However, blending national celebrations with the president's birthday has drawn criticism for appearing heavily partisan.

Corporate sponsors face pressure to participate. 'The whole reason you look at something like this is that it's very important to the president,' a source familiar with the funding negotiations said.

The source added that firms with government interests feel obliged to contribute. 'There's an expectation that everybody's going to come in.'

LESS THAN TWO WEEKS.



UFC FREEDOM 250 X WHITE HOUSE. SUN JUNE 14TH.



THE COUNTDOWN IS ON. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Cd6seF4hL3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 3, 2026

Shifting Plans for the Nation's 250th Anniversary

Organising the semiquincentennial created friction between the bipartisan America250 group and Trump's Freedom 250 initiative. Recent musical events planned for the National Mall collapsed after artists withdrew.

Following the cancellations, the president announced plans to replace the concert with a political gathering. Trump stated, 'We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain.'

He promised the alternative event would be 'Wild.' Daily Wire host Matt Walsh expressed frustration on X, noting, 'I'm actually pretty pissed at how badly they've bungled America 250.'

Trump's 80th birthday is turning into a full-blown celebrity biohazard.



A-listers are ghosting his sad little UFC cage match on the White House lawn like he's leaking plutonium. The Rock, Adam Sandler, Jared Leto, Tom Brady — all said "hard pass" according to Vanity Fair.



Same… pic.twitter.com/cMQgSWq1IQ — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) June 6, 2026

Historical Ties Between the President and UFC

The administration official remains eager to attend. 'I'm hoping for a call-up,' the official said, adding, 'I've certainly expressed interest.'

The president's relationship with the organisation dates back over two decades. In 2001, he hosted early matches at his Atlantic City casino when the sport struggled for mainstream acceptance.

'They couldn't get any arenas because it was so violent,' Trump recalled during a recent Oval Office meeting. 'I was able to give them the first four or five fights.'

As preparations continue for 14 June, the juxtaposition of politics and combat sports underscores a unique era in Washington. The administration proceeds with its plans, cementing an unconventional approach to the nation's milestone anniversary.