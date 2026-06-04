A viral divorce filing has thrust Lena the Plug back into the spotlight after court documents revealed new details about her separation from podcast host Adam22. The Los Angeles County filing outlines custody requests, financial claims, and allegations of limited access to marital finances, with a reported $3,000 (£2,233) monthly spousal support arrangement at the centre of the dispute.

Submitted on her birthday, the documents confirm the breakdown of a marriage that began in 2023 and quickly became one of the most widely discussed relationships in online media. The case continues to attract attention due to its mix of family matters, digital business interests, and high-profile public image.

Who Is Lena The Plug

Lena the Plug is an American internet personality and content creator who rose to fame through social media and subscription-based platforms. She built a large online following by sharing lifestyle content before expanding into adult entertainment and collaborative digital projects.

Read more Why Lena the Plug Filed for Divorce From Adam22? Court Docs Show OnlyFans Model Receives Just $3,000 in Monthly Spousal Support Why Lena the Plug Filed for Divorce From Adam22? Court Docs Show OnlyFans Model Receives Just $3,000 in Monthly Spousal Support

She is widely known for her work alongside her husband Adam22, with whom she co-created content across multiple platforms, including podcast-related media and subscription services. Their partnership became both a personal relationship and a business brand, making them one of the most recognisable couples in online creator culture.

Over time, Lena developed a strong presence in the digital creator space, often appearing in interviews and collaborative projects that blurred the line between entertainment and personal life.

She is in her early thirties and has built a career around online content creation, brand collaborations, and adult subscription services. Her online presence expanded significantly after partnering with Adam22, leading to joint ventures in podcasting and media production.

Lena is also a mother and has frequently featured aspects of her family life in public discussions, although she has increasingly kept personal matters private during the divorce proceedings.

Birthday Filing

Court documents confirm that Lena filed for divorce on 1 June without legal representation, which also happened to be her birthday. The filing lists 15 April as the separation date, indicating that the marriage had already ended informally before legal action was taken.

The couple married in 2023 and quickly became a high-profile online partnership. Despite the separation, public activity around their shared content platforms continued briefly, adding confusion for followers before the legal filing became public.

The timing of the filing has drawn attention online, particularly due to its coincidence with her birthday and the sudden formal end of a widely followed relationship.

$3,000 Support Claim Custody Request And Studio Dispute

A major detail in the filing is Lena's claim that her only income is $3,000 per month in spousal support. She also stated that she is not currently employed and has limited access to financial information related to their shared business operations.

She is requesting both legal and physical custody of their five-year-old daughter, making custody arrangements a central issue in the case.

In addition, the filing highlights a dispute over a shared entertainment studio valued at approximately $1.1 million (£819,000). Lena is seeking half of the asset, which forms part of their wider media and content empire built over several years.