Prominent pastors, apologists, and Bible teachers raised fresh concerns about The Passion Translation. Supporters praise the version for its emotional language and modern style, but critics argue that it goes far beyond translation and ventures into interpretation, adding ideas they believe were never present in the original text.

The latest wave of criticism centres on claims that The Passion Translation includes wording and concepts not found in the original Hebrew and Greek manuscripts. Critics argue that a translation should seek to communicate the meaning of the biblical text faithfully, while avoiding the insertion of personal theological views.

Translation Went Beyond the Original Text

Among the most vocal critics are Christian teachers who claim certain passages have been expanded in ways that significantly alter their meaning. They argue that these additions can shape a reader's understanding of doctrine and create interpretations that are difficult to support through traditional biblical scholarship.

The debate has gained renewed attention because of the translation's popularity among charismatic Christian circles and its widespread availability through digital Bible platforms.

Specific Verses From the Bible

One example frequently cited by critics involves Psalm 72:3. Opponents argue that wording introduced in The Passion Translation appears to reflect modern theological concepts rather than the straightforward agricultural imagery found in more traditional translations.

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According to critics, phrases such as 'mountains of influence' introduce ideas associated with contemporary church movements rather than preserving the original meaning of the passage. They argue that the text shifts from describing physical blessings and prosperity within the land to promoting a modern spiritual framework.

Supporters of the translation, however, maintain that the wording is intended to capture deeper spiritual applications and make the Scripture more engaging for modern readers.

Questions Surround The Translator

The discussion has also focused on Brian Simmons, the creator of The Passion Translation. Critics point to statements and teachings associated with Simmons, arguing that concerns about the translation cannot be separated from concerns about the methods used to produce it.

Some Christian leaders have questioned claims that special spiritual insights influenced portions of the translation process. Others have highlighted past prophecies and public statements made by Simmons that they believe undermine confidence in the project.

These concerns have led some theologians to argue that readers should approach the translation with caution and compare it against more established versions of the Bible that have undergone broader scholarly review.

At the same time, supporters continue to defend Simmons' work, arguing that the translation has helped many people reconnect with the Scripture and develop a stronger interest in biblical reading.

Concerns Beyond 'The Passion Translation'

Beyond the controversy surrounding one translation, many church leaders say the discussion raises a larger issue about biblical authority. The concern is not simply whether a specific verse has been translated correctly, but whether personal beliefs can gradually shape how the Scripture is presented.

Critics argue that Christians should allow the Scripture to challenge their assumptions rather than adjusting biblical texts to fit modern preferences. They warn that when interpretation becomes embedded within a translation, readers may struggle to distinguish between the original message and the translator's perspective.

Christian leaders are sounding the alarm because they believe The Passion Translation changes or expands certain passages in ways that move beyond conventional translation standards. While supporters view it as an accessible and inspiring version of the Scripture, critics argue that key passages have been altered enough to risk misleading readers about the original biblical text.