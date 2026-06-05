A House bill that would cut fruit and vegetable benefits for WIC recipients by up to 75% has passed by a 213-210 margin, with four Democrats joining the Republican majority and five Republicans voting against. The legislation, approved on 4 June 2026, now faces intense Senate scrutiny.

The bill targets funding for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Programme for Women, Infants and Children, a programme supporting nearly 5.4 million children and mothers. As grocery costs steadily climb, the measure has drawn sharp criticism from nutrition advocates and opposition lawmakers alike.

House Bill Cuts WIC Fruit and Vegetable Benefits by Up to 75%

The legislation will reduce fruit and vegetable benefits under WIC by $141 million (£105 million). The National WIC Association estimates the cuts will lower monthly grocery stipends significantly for the programme's most vulnerable recipients.

Breastfeeding mothers would see their monthly allowance fall from $52 (£39) to $13 (£10) — a reduction of more than 75%. Young children would also be affected, with their monthly allocation dropping from $26 (£19) to $10 (£7).

Harris Insists $8 Billion Fully Funds the Programme

Representative Andy Harris defended the cuts, insisting the remaining $8 billion (£5.9 billion) is sufficient to maintain operations. Harris argued Agriculture Department figures demonstrate a clear decline in participation.

He stated, 'With lowered participation estimates and increased carryover funding, $8 billion will fully fund the program.' He added, 'Let me say it one more time ... WIC is fully funded. No woman or their children will lose or be denied coverage.'

Experts Challenge Participation Data Used to Justify Cuts

Zoë Neuberger of the National WIC Association challenged the participation figures cited to justify the cuts, arguing they reflect only the first quarter of the fiscal year, a period that coincided with a federal government shutdown.

Neuberger noted, 'There was a shutdown during that period, and so there was widespread confusion about which programs were open, what benefits were available, so that may be playing a big role in the lower participation early in this fiscal year.'

Rising Food Prices Expected to Push WIC Enrolment Higher

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Neuberger warned that participation is likely to rise as food prices climb, noting that eligible families who had not previously used WIC may now turn to the programme for help. She stated, 'Participation goes up because families have a harder time affording the groceries that they need, and so eligible families that might not have been participating in WIC before might turn to WIC for help.'

Adding to concerns, the food aid legislation also fails to make virtual enrolment options permanent, with experts warning that rural parents may struggle to access the programme.

House Republicans have passed a bill slashing 75% of fruit and vegetable benefits for pregnant and breastfeeding moms. pic.twitter.com/xCLZY3TccV — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 5, 2026

McGovern and Kennedy Push Back Against Reductions

Representative Jim McGovern argued lawmakers are removing essential support while inflation drives up living costs. He stated, 'Republicans promised prices would come down on day one. Well, here a year-and-a-half in and everything's up. Groceries are up. Energy costs are up. Inflation is up. Their answer to pregnant women paying high grocery costs is to cut WIC by $200 million (£149 million).'

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr previously testified he was 'not happy' with the proposal, adding a rare note of internal Republican dissent to the debate.

Despite the backlash, Republicans remain firm. Representative Erin Houchin insisted, 'It's completely false to believe that there will be people kicked off of the program. Funding this at the level necessary to meet the need is exactly what we're doing in this bill.'