Bed bugs have been discovered inside the US government's own insect-control agency, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), at the Department of Agriculture's George Washington Carver Center in Beltsville, Maryland.

However, NOTUS reported that despite repeated reappearances of the pests, the agency is still forcing staff into an ongoing cycle of evacuation, fumigation, and return-to-work orders. The situation has left employees frustrated and uneasy as they are still being told to report to offices linked to a unit tasked with stopping invasive species.

Staff were first informed in mid-May that bed bugs had been detected in Building 3 of the Carver Center, prompting temporary evacuation and remote work while the site was treated. Workers were later allowed back after fumigation, only for concerns to resurface when employees reported chemical fumes and illness following the initial treatment.

Bed Bugs Invade the US Government's Own Insect Agency

The infestation has now returned multiple times, according to employees and internal communications, with the department confirming that bed bugs were again observed in the building in early June.

APHIS staff say they have since been told to continue working on site, or alternatively take personal leave if they choose not to enter the building, a decision that has deepened tensions over workplace safety and remote work rules.

Employees describe confusion and discomfort over the handling of the situation. Some say they returned to offices still affected by chemical treatments, while others report concerns about bringing infestations home via personal belongings. One worker said colleagues were 'disgusted' and in some cases became anxious about feeling constantly itchy after repeated exposure.

USDA officials have said the situation has been made worse by what they describe as 'insufficient compliance regarding personal items,' arguing that belongings left in offices contributed to the return of the insects. A spokesperson for the department said 'USDA took prompt and robust action several weeks ago,' adding that APHIS management is working with staff to clear workspaces for proper treatment.

The same spokesperson also attributed the reappearance of bed bugs to employee negligence, although they did not address why further remote working arrangements had not been extended after the pests returned.

Staff Raise Safety Concerns

APHIS employees say some have now been told to use their own annual leave if they do not want to go back into the office.

APHIS, which sits under the US Department of Agriculture, is responsible for protecting American farming and the environment from pests, diseases, and invasive species. That makes the presence of bed bugs in its own offices especially ironic for staff.

The employees themselves as a frontline defence against anything that could damage crops, livestock, or ecosystems.

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This includes monitoring and controlling outbreaks of animal diseases like bird flu, preventing invasive insects and plant pests from spreading, and inspecting imports and exports to stop harmful organisms from entering the country.

APHIS also works on wildlife management issues, such as reducing risks posed by animals that can damage farming or spread disease.

But for now, managers had expected the problem to be fixed quickly after temporary closures and treatment, but the insects keep returning, extending uncertainty over working conditions.

Some employees are considering reporting the issue to workplace safety regulators, though they worry about possible backlash. Others are hesitant to take their belongings home in case they spread the infestation to their own houses.

The agency is also dealing with major outbreaks like bird flu and a dangerous livestock parasite near the US border, raising concerns that disrupted office conditions could affect its response work.