A former Pentagon intelligence chief who led Washington's official UFO inquiries says he personally saw 'non-human craft' and 'non-human beings' while in government service in the United States, and is now preparing to publish a tell-all memoir alleging an 80‑year cover-up.

Jay Stratton, who spent 16 years in the US intelligence system and later ran the Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) Task Force, emerged as a central figure in last year's documentary Age Of Disclosure.

In that film, he startled even seasoned UFO researchers with a clear, unambiguous claim that he had directly witnessed what he described as non-human technology and bodies, rather than simply reading about them in classified files.

HarperCollins has now confirmed it will publish his account, Out of the Shadows: Revealing the Truth About Non-Human Intelligent Life, on 13 October. The publisher is promising a book that does more than trade on intrigue. In a statement, it said Stratton had uncovered 'an 80-year coverup of the existence of non-human intelligent life' while 'operating in the shadows of the intelligence community,' and that he had fought against 'powerful gatekeepers who have hid the truth from the public, Congress, and even Presidents.'

I’m excited to announce my memoir, Out of the Shadows, will be published by HarperCollins in North America on October 13, 2026. In the book, I break my silence to reveal everything I legally can about my investigations of UAP and non-human intelligent life on behalf of the U.S… pic.twitter.com/lX2sf4WpBl — Jay Stratton (@jaystratton) June 3, 2026

UFO Claims From Inside The Pentagon

Stratton is not an outsider throwing stones from the fringe. He is described as a highly decorated defence official who held a civilian rank equivalent to a two-star general, and who originally helped design the very machinery the US government uses to track what it calls UAPs. He left his post in 2022, but not before shaping policy in an area that has moved rapidly from science-fiction territory to the heart of US national security debate.

He has said publicly: 'I have seen with my own eyes, non-human craft and non-human beings.' That sentence, delivered on camera in Age Of Disclosure, still hangs in the air.

He did not, in the documentary, produce photographs, medical records or hardware, and the full context of those sightings when they occurred, where, under what level of classification has not been spelt out. His book is billed as the moment when at least some of that detail will be laid out.

According to HarperCollins, Stratton will describe 'unnerving encounters' that 'profoundly altered his understanding of humanity's place in the universe and took a disturbing toll on him and his family.'

The publisher's language paints a picture of a man who came into the job as a career intelligence officer and left it convinced that the human species is not alone, and that the US state has known this far longer than it admits. Until specific documents, imagery, or corroborating testimony are produced and assessed, much of what is promised remains an allegation rather than an established fact and should be treated with caution.

A UFO Narrative Colliding With Politics

The timing of Out of the Shadows is not accidental. The book lands in the middle of what Stratton's supporters like to call a 'UFO revolution,' shaped by declassified US military videos, leaked cockpit footage and a string of Congressional hearings in Washington. Those hearings, driven by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, have dragged senior Pentagon and intelligence officials into the open to answer questions that used to be confined to late-night radio shows.

US political pressure has already forced some movement. On 26 February, a presidential directive ordered federal agencies to begin unsealing material relating to UAPs and so-called non-human intelligence. That instruction, while still hedged with security caveats, signalled that the White House is at least willing to be seen as engaging with the issue, even if the eventual disclosures prove underwhelming.

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Stratton, for his part, is not standing back. HarperCollins says he is now working with the White House, the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Defence in an effort to gain access to classified UFO evidence that could, in theory, be made public over the coming months. If that is accurate, it puts him in the unusual position of both critic and collaborator, trying to prise open a system he once served.

So far, there has been no detailed public rebuttal from the Pentagon to Stratton's central story. The US defence establishment has repeatedly acknowledged that some UAP incidents remain unexplained, while at the same time insisting there is no verified proof of extraterrestrial craft or bodies in government hands. Stratton's memoir, if it delivers what the marketing promises, will force that gap in narratives into even sharper relief.

Hollywood has already taken notice. Dan Farah, who directed and produced Age Of Disclosure, has acquired the television and film rights to Out of the Shadows. He praised Stratton for what he described as an act of institutional defiance.

Farah said the former official had uncovered 'related national security concerns and a potential existential threat', and that he 'defied powerful institutional gatekeepers and risked everything in order to reveal that humanity is not alone in the universe and to ensure the government takes action.'

The public is once again left waiting for the documents to catch up with the drama. Whether Stratton's promised revelations reset the global UFO debate or simply add another layer of contested testimony will depend less on the shock of his stories than on the evidence he can actually bring into the light.