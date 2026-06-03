The case has drawn international attention as relatives, local officials and supporters coordinate efforts across borders to help find James 'Weston' Higginbotham. While no official cause or conclusion has been established, the situation has prompted urgent appeals for information and assistance in locating him.

James 'Weston' Higginbotham Missing Case In Japan

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James 'Weston' Higginbotham was reported missing in Japan. The 20‑year‑old was reportedly last seen on 29 May. His disappearance prompted search efforts involving local authorities and his family.

According to his mum, Nancy Higginbotham, in a post on Facebook, he was last seen in Kohnan, a hardware store in Kyoto, and may have been travelling by train. His phone reportedly lost network service at around 8:29 p.m. on 29 May, shortly after he arrived at Kyoto Station, and investigators believe he may have been travelling east on either the Biwako Line or Kosei Line.

His family said he is an experienced hiker who could have deliberately headed toward nearby nature areas. These include Bishamon‑do, the Lake Biwa Canal, Misasagi, Keage/Nanzen‑ji, as well as parts of the Kyoto Trail and Mount Otowa, along with the Daigo and Kami‑Daigo regions.

Weston was last seen wearing a white shirt with the words 'Save the Bees' with two bumblebees printed on the back. He reportedly paired it with lavender corduroy pants with a large cuff and a pair of white Adidas sneakers with black stripes and wide shoelaces. He also carried a shoulder bag featuring the state of Alabama. The location on his phone is reportedly turned off.

Police are understood to be reviewing his last known movements, including transportation records, while search efforts continue in areas he may have visited. The case remains active, with authorities treating all leads as part of ongoing inquiries into his whereabouts.

'Please Be Kind'

Higginbotham's mother, Nancy, has been publicly sharing updates and appeals for assistance, urging people to help locate her son while asking for sensitivity online.

'Please be kind. We are in our own living hell,' his mother posted on social media. 'He is not detained from a night out partying. The police have confirmed this. Please, I beg you, be kind. I'm already in so much pain.'

She also stressed urgency, noting: 'He may be emotionally distressed, so this is urgent,' and asked the public not to share exact locations if he is seen. Instead, she asked them to contact the police and message her directly.

Nancy said she initially shared the announcement on Reddit, but it was taken down, so she decided to share it on Facebook. She asked those willing to help to join her and her husband in their search for Weston.

'My husband and I went last night with flashlights and headlamps and didn't get too far because we weren't prepared for the wildlife we encountered. If anyone wants to join us after the storm, I would be grateful,' she wrote.

Support for the search has extended to public officials, with State Representatives Mike Shaw and Susan DuBose confirming they have been in contact with Japanese diplomatic representatives, including the Honorary Consul General of Japan and the Consulate General of Japan in Atlanta.

'We understand that the appropriate resources are engaged and searching for Weston. Let's all pray for Weston's safe return, for strength and peace for his family, and for wisdom and endurance for everyone involved in the search,' Shaw said.

Who Is James 'Weston' Higginbotham?

James 'Weston' Higginbotham is a 20‑year‑old student from Alabama studying environmental engineering at Auburn University. He is 6‑foot 1‑inch tall with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to Nancy, Weston is vegan, academically strong and experienced in international travel. The Higginbothams have been in Japan for a family trip since 25 May.

A prayer vigil will be held for Weston on Tuesday night.