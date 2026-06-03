As search efforts continue for missing American student James 'Weston' Higginbotham in Japan, new details released by his family have helped establish a clearer picture of his final known movements before he disappeared.

The 20‑year‑old Auburn University student was travelling in Japan with his family when he went missing on 29 May. While authorities have not determined what happened to him, information gathered from CCTV footage, phone records and witness accounts has narrowed investigators' focus to a railway station east of Kyoto.

CCTV Footage Traces Weston's Movements To Yamashina Station

According to an update shared by his mother, Nancy Higginbotham, on Facebook, police reviewing surveillance footage determined that Weston got off a train at Yamashina Station, located east of central Kyoto, on 29 May.

The discovery has become one of the most significant developments in the investigation. Authorities have not confirmed whether he boarded another train afterwards, leaving his movements after arriving at the station unclear.

Nancy said police have narrowed the search area based on the CCTV evidence, although no confirmed sightings have been reported since.

Phone Signal Disappeared Minutes After Arrival In Kyoto

Weston's last known digital activity occurred that evening. According to his family, he arrived at Kyoto Station at approximately 8:15 p.m. His phone then lost network connectivity at around 8:29 p.m.

Investigators believe he was travelling east on either the Biwako Line, part of the Tokaido Main Line, or the Kosei Line. His mother said his phone location services were turned off, making it difficult for relatives and authorities to track his movements after that point.

The family also confirmed that Weston's last known purchase was made at a Kohnan hardware store in the Kyoto area.

Experienced Hiker May Have Headed Towards Nature Trails

One possibility being explored by the family is that Weston may have intentionally travelled into one of the natural areas surrounding Yamashina. Nancy described her son as an experienced hiker and suggested he may have chosen to spend time on a quiet trail. Areas identified by the family include Bishamon‑do, the Lake Biwa Canal, Misasagi, Keage and Nanzen‑ji; sections of the Kyoto Trail; Mount Otowa; and the Daigo and Kami‑Daigo districts.

'Weston is a very experienced hiker, and this town has beautiful nature trails,' Nancy wrote. 'He may have intentionally chosen a quiet trail from Yamashina.'

The search has become more challenging due to severe weather conditions, including a typhoon affecting parts of the region.

Family Appeals For Help As Search Intensifies

Nancy and her husband travelled into wooded areas near Yamashina to conduct their own search efforts, using flashlights and headlamps. However, she said they were forced to turn back after encountering difficult terrain and wildlife.

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In her public appeal, Nancy said there is concern that her son could be emotionally distressed. 'He may be emotionally distressed, so this is urgent,' she wrote.

The family has urged anyone who sees Weston not to share his location publicly, but to contact local authorities immediately and message her directly. Nancy also pushed back against online speculation surrounding her son's disappearance.

'Please be kind. We are in our own living hell,' she wrote. 'He is not detained from a night out partying. The police have confirmed this. Please, I beg you, be kind. I'm already in so much pain.'