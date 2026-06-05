A beloved eight-year-old Border Collie who amassed more than 1.5 million social media followers by accompanying his owner on epic journeys across China has been stolen, sold for just 180 yuan (about $25 or £19), and slaughtered at a local restaurant. The tragic killing of Chutou has shed light on the continuing violence and consumption of dogs in China and a gap in the law to protect the four-legged companions.

The nightmare began on 11 May in Ningling County, located within central China's Henan province. The dog's owner, a popular travel influencer named Guo, was away on a solo road trip through Georgia, leaving Chutou in the temporary care of his parents. While resting on the family's rural farmland, the famous blue merle canine suddenly vanished.

However, the surveillance footage quickly exposed a sinister plot. The video captured a man and a woman on an electric scooter luring the pet away before making a swift getaway, with Chutou bound and hidden beneath a heavy fabric cover. Upon receiving the devastating news, a frantic Guo instantly abandoned his international trip and booked an emergency flight back to China to launch a desperate search.

The Horrific Discovery

By 26 May, the distraught influencer managed to track down the primary alleged suspect accused of orchestrating the abduction in a neighbouring village just two kilometres away. Desperate to ensure the safe return of his companion, Guo offered the man a cash reward of 10,000 yuan (about $1,500 or £1,100).

The confrontation, however, yielded only horror. The alleged suspect indifferently claimed he mistook the family dog for a stray, an excuse Guo immediately rejected, given that Chutou was wearing a distinct collar, though his GPS tracking device had unfortunately run out of battery.

A celebrity Border Collie named Chutou, with 1.5 million followers was allegedly stolen, sold for just $25 to a dog meat dealer and later slaughtered and eaten pic.twitter.com/z8jMskBh8B — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) June 4, 2026

The thief then delivered the ultimate blow, casually admitting that the celebrity canine had already been sold to a local dog meat establishment for a paltry sum and consumed by diners.

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According to reports by the South China Morning Post, the alleged suspect and his family flatly refused to offer an apology to the grieving family, reportedly stating: 'The dog is dead, so stop making a fuss. I did not break the law.'

Seeking a shred of closure, Guo later confronted the restaurant worker who butchered the animal, hoping to recover Chutou's remains or coat for a proper burial. He was met with equal coldness. As reported by AsiaOne, the worker simply replied that the hair was thrown in the rubbish long ago.

Gaps in Legal Protection

The tragic case has highlighted severe deficiencies within the mainland's legal frameworks. According to legal experts cited by the People, China currently possesses no dedicated companion animal protection laws, meaning household pets are treated strictly as personal property during legal disputes.

Under current guidelines, authorities can only pursue criminal theft charges if the monetary value of the stolen property exceeds a strict 2,000 yuan (about $300 or £220) threshold.

Guo has submitted records of Chutou's value, purchase history, and social media earnings to the police in hopes of securing criminal charges, which could carry a prison sentence of up to three years. Writing on social media, he rejected any mediation or private settlement, stating: 'I intend to pursue the matter legally.'

Although China removed dogs from its national livestock catalogue, there is no nationwide ban on dog meat consumption. While cities such as Shenzhen prohibit the practice, it remains legal in some rural areas, leaving pets vulnerable to the illicit dog meat trade.