Grammy Award winner Lizzo has opened up about the severe mental health struggles she faced at the start of her weight loss journey. In a post, the 37-year-old singer described herself as 'extremely suicidal' after a 2023 lawsuit left her feeling isolated and betrayed.

The lawsuit, accusing her of harassment and creating a hostile work environment in 2023, reportedly made the media focus on her more, besides her weight. 'Depressed' and 'isolated', the Good As Hell singer was forced to find a new way to process her pain through her body.

Lizzo Responds to 2023 Lawsuit With Isolation and Weight Loss

According to US Weekly, the 2023 lawsuit alleged that three of Lizzo's former backup dancers were subjected to sexual harassment, weight-shaming, and a hostile work environment. The lawsuit also reported that Lizzo pressured them to interact with nude performers at an Amsterdam club.

Lizzo, her production company, and her dance captain were part of the lawsuit.

At the time, the singer described feeling abandoned and misunderstood after the lawsuit was filed.

Detailing the incident in a Substack post, Lizzo said she had cut off contact with loved ones and became deeply depressed, struggling to trust anyone.

She admitted that she was angry and frustrated, largely because she could not publicly defend herself. She detailed how the emotional toll affected both her mental and physical health..

Her response to her distress was to begin with physical activity: pilates.

She explained that the exercise sessions became a way to release pent-up emotions and confront her mental health distress.

'I found that I had lost some weight in that process, but it wasn't as significant as it is now', she wrote, noting that her first efforts were unintentional and driven by a desire to process and get over grief and stress.

However, she clarified that being thin was not the goal of her weight loss journey, but rather the need to reclaim her body after years of trauma from the media. Lizzo described her previous weight as a 'protective shield' and a 'joyful comfort zone' that had helped her go through life's challenges as a plus-sized girl artist.

Lizzo on Weight Loss Journey

Now down to a couple of pounds, Lizzo has framed her journey not as pounds lost, but as pounds 'released', pointing to the emotional and symbolic value of her transformation for over 2 years.

The singer emphasised that her journey is about empowerment and self-acceptance, and not really about striving to be thin according to conventional standards. Addressing the misconceptions surrounding the methods she employed for weight loss, she cited that it did not involve medical interventions and that she pursued a gradual change for 2 years.

Throughout the post, Lizzo acknowledged the pressures that came with being a public punching bag, as she said she had been the target of emotional abuse online and in the media due to her weight. Even as a very confident and 'body-positive' figure, particularly in her music, Lizzo believed the treatment she got was quite harsh and undermining.

On claims that her actions or posts had been 'performative', Lizzo explained that she has been working to separate her self-worth from public perception and reclaim agency over her body.

'I will always have the stretch, and the skin of a woman who carries great weight, and I'm proud of that', she wrote, emphasising self-acceptance that she had once been 'a big girl'.