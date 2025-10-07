Just weeks after their lavish Lake Como wedding, the fairytale romance between WWE superstar Logan Paul, 30, and Danish model Nina Agdal, 33, may have crashed down to earth. A bombshell video, captured on 1 September, has gone viral, igniting furious speculation across social media that the couple are heading for a split.

The short clip, filmed during a nighttime outing in Paris, shows the two exiting a vehicle in an exchange that many online observers have dubbed 'intense' and 'uncomfortable'.

In the footage, as the van door slides open, Paul appeared to grab Agdal's arm in an attempt to pull her closer to him. However, the move was executed with such force that it looked as though he almost yanked her out of her seat.

Following this jarring moment, as the WWE star, who is also the co-founder of the popular beverage company Prime, exited the vehicle, he appeared to run directly into Agdal's knee.

The precise nature of this contact remains fiercely debated online: did Agdal deliberately try to block, trip, or even kick him? Or was the entire awkward moment nothing more than an accident? What is clear is that Paul then stumbled as he walked into a nearby building, leaving his wife to follow behind him.

This sequence of events, captured in a single paparazzi shot, immediately went viral across platforms like X, sparking an enormous debate about the immediate future of the couple's marriage.

The Video That Set Social Media On Fire

The explosive footage quickly became the internet's latest obsession, forcing the couple—who only married on 15 August in a stunning ceremony in Lake Como, Italy—to publicly confront the ensuing turmoil.

National Enquirer reported one X user, reacting to the disturbing nature of the brief clip, posted: 'He is grabbing her arm and pulling her towards him to still argue when she tries to leave first and she tries to trip him when he gets out of the car first! Damn, they just got married.' The public scrutiny was instant and ruthless. 'People are now debating if he's going to get divorced or not,' remarked another user, summarising the dramatic online atmosphere.

Another sceptic on the platform suggested the controversy itself was calculated, posting: 'Just another day in the life of a couple who monetizes their relationship for views.' Given Paul's long history as a contentious public figure, many of his critics seemed all too eager to point out any sign of trouble, with his former boxing opponent, Dillon Danis, aiming a fresh dig at Paul over the viral clip.

Paul and Agdal's Dismissal of 'Breakup' Talk

Despite the immediate and widespread backlash, not everyone was ready to assume the marriage was over. Several users pushed back against the sensationalism, arguing that the video proved nothing. 'Breaking news: a husband and wife argue,' posted one person. Another user insisted on privacy for the newlyweds, stating: 'Yall leave people alone, they are [allowed] to disagree and do it privately!'

The couple themselves have since dismissed the separation speculations. Paul publicly addressed the incident, suggesting that Agdal was merely jokingly tripping him as he exited the cab.

He further attempted to mock the rumours by sharing a video on 7 September in which the couple humorously recreated the viral moment, laughing together as they got out of a car, along with the comment: 'y'all are trippin.'' This marks another instance where the couple have had to shut down intense public criticism.

The quick dismissal contrasts sharply with the earlier, head-over-heels joy Paul shared about their wedding, which came nearly one year after the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Esmé. Paul had captioned his splashy Instagram post about the Lake Como event, saying: 'Best weekend of my life, I hope I never come down ... This wedding was the perfect way to kick off the rest of our lives.'

While the couple clearly intended to signal to the world that it was all a playful misunderstanding, the abrupt nature of the Paris encounter, just two months after their Italian ceremony, leaves little doubt that the honeymoon—if not the marriage itself—is over.

A Closer Look at the Relationship

Logan Paul, a former YouTuber turned WWE star and entrepreneur, and Danish model Nina Agdal were first romantically linked in 2022. The pair got engaged in Lake Como in July 2023, two years before their wedding. Their relationship has been documented in various media appearances, including Paul's Impaulsive podcast.

Agdal has previously spoken about the challenges of being in a very public relationship, especially with Paul's history of public controversies, but she has consistently backed him, describing him as a 'lovely guy' who will make a 'positive impact.'

The pressure on this high-profile couple is immense, especially as they co-parent their year-old daughter, Esmé. Their attempt to laugh off the Parisian incident shows a united front, but in the relentless world of social media, one viral video has been enough to transform a private spat into a public referendum on their entire marriage. Only time will tell if the Paul-Agdal relationship is strong enough to withstand this level of global scrutiny.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Logan Paul and Nina Agdal for comments.