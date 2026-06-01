A teenage rape victim in the UK has said she is 'scared to go out' after two boys convicted of raping her were spared custody, a decision that has triggered public concern and a referral to the Court of Appeal for review.

Speaking anonymously to BBC Newsnight in comments aired in recent coverage, the teenager said the boys' sentences have left her living in fear, adding she now just wants 'freedom' from anxiety about encountering them in public.

The three boys, all under 15 at the time of the offence, were found guilty of serious sexual offences against her. Despite the convictions, the court imposed youth rehabilitation orders rather than custodial sentences. The victim's family and the public shared their outrage, questioning how the justice system handles serious crimes committed by children.

Victim 'Scared' to See Rapists in Public

The victim and her parents spoke anonymously, with the teenager describing the lasting emotional impact of the attack and the continuing presence of fear in her daily life. 'I just want to be able to go for a walk without being scared that I'm going to see them,' she said, referring to her attackers.

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Her father added that the boys responsible should have received custodial sentences, arguing the assault would have a 'lifelong impact' on his daughter.

Two of the boys were aged 14 at the time and were convicted of rape, while a third boy, aged 13, was found guilty of rape by aiding and abetting. Despite those findings, the court handed down youth rehabilitation orders, which are designed to focus on supervision and behavioural intervention rather than detention.

The controversial decision led to the sentences being referred to the Court of Appeal. That referral means senior judges will now review whether the punishment imposed was appropriate given the severity of the offences and the circumstances of the case.

UK's Youth Justice System

While the specific legal reasoning behind the original sentencing has not been fully detailed in the public reporting, youth sentencing guidelines in England and Wales typically require courts to consider factors such as the age of the offender, their level of maturity, prospects for rehabilitation and the seriousness of the offence.

In cases involving very young defendants, custodial sentences are generally reserved for the most serious crimes or where there is a clear risk to public safety.

The case has reopened the conversation about whether current youth sentencing rules properly reflect how serious sexual offences involving minors affect victims. Supporters of these rules say that focusing on rehabilitation can reduce the likelihood of young offenders reoffending.

But critics, including the victim's family, argue that it can feel like the harm caused is not being fully recognised and that the punishment is not strong enough to match the seriousness of the offence.

For victims, the process for justice is difficult to go through, as legal proceedings continue long after the trial itself. The teenager's comments also add to the growing issue in the region's justice system, where the goal of rehabilitating young offenders can sometimes feel very far from the emotional reality experienced by survivors.

At the moment, the boys are still under court orders while the appeal is ongoing. There have been no reported changes to their situation until the Court of Appeal makes a decision.