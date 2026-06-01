The UK has secured a major legal victory after an international arbitration court ruled that it does not have to pay Rwanda more than £100 million in connection with the controversial migrant deportation scheme introduced under Boris Johnson's government.

The decision brings an end to a dispute over whether Britain remained financially liable after Labour scrapped the policy in 2024. Rwanda had argued that the UK breached the agreement by abandoning the partnership and failing to make two annual payments worth £50 million each.

The East African nation also sought compensation and interest, claiming it had incurred significant costs in preparing for the arrangement. However, judges at The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration sided with the UK, rejecting Rwanda's claims and ruling that Britain was not responsible for the outstanding costs.

The verdict marks another chapter in the troubled scheme, which faced legal challenges from the outset and ultimately became one of the most controversial immigration policies in recent British politics.

Court Rejects Rwanda's Multi-Million Pound Claim

The dispute centred on an agreement signed in 2022 between the UK and Rwanda under Boris Johnson's administration. The deal was designed to send asylum seekers who arrived in Britain through what the government described as 'dangerous or illegal journeys', including crossings in small boats and lorries, to Rwanda for processing.

The policy quickly ran into legal and political difficulties. It was eventually ruled illegal by the UK Supreme Court, and when Keir Starmer entered Downing Street in July 2024, he immediately moved to end the programme. On his first full day as prime minister, Starmer declared the scheme 'dead and buried', dismissing it as a 'gimmick'.

Rwanda later launched legal action against the UK, arguing that Britain had failed to honour financial commitments made under the agreement. In documents submitted before the hearing, Rwanda sought approximately £100 million through two annual payments scheduled for 2024 and 2025. It also requested around £6 million in compensation and interest.

Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, Rwanda's minister of justice and attorney general, told the court that his country had incurred 'significant costs' while preparing for the partnership. He argued that the UK had 'then sought to walk away from its legal obligations' after changing government.

Ugirashebuja also criticised the manner in which the agreement was abandoned, saying Britain 'did not do Rwanda the courtesy of informing it in advance' and that Rwandan leaders were 'left to read about this development in the media'.

However, lawyers representing the UK rejected the claims throughout the proceedings. They argued it was 'entirely logical' that the policy would be scrapped following Labour's election victory in 2024 and described it as 'simple common sense' that no further payments would be required once the scheme had been abandoned.

The arbitration tribunal ultimately agreed with Britain's position. Judges rejected by majority Rwanda's claim for one £50 million payment and unanimously dismissed the second £50 million claim, handing the UK a complete victory in the case.

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The ruling brings further scrutiny to a policy that consumed large sums of public money while achieving very little in practice. According to the UK government, only four people travelled to Rwanda under the scheme before it was scrapped, and all of them went voluntarily.

Despite that limited outcome, substantial funds had already been committed. The UK government's website states that around £290 million was paid to Rwanda during the course of the partnership. Before the 2024 general election, the previous Conservative government had already spent £700 million on the policy.

The scheme was intended to deter migrants from crossing the English Channel from France by sending those who arrived by boat to Kigali. Supporters argued it would discourage dangerous crossings, while critics questioned both its legality and effectiveness.

During the arbitration process, Rwanda insisted that Britain had breached the agreement and sought multiple forms of relief from the court. Legal papers show the country wanted the tribunal to formally declare the UK in breach of the deal, award the outstanding payments and compensation, or alternatively secure a formal apology from Britain for failing to meet parts of the agreement.

The UK's legal team maintained that Rwanda was 'not entitled to any of the forms of relief it seeks' and asked the court to dismiss the claims in full. The tribunal's decision has now delivered exactly that outcome.

Responding to the ruling, a UK government spokesperson said: 'The UK robustly defended its position, and the tribunal has now ruled in favour of the UK on all grounds.'

While the judgment resolves the financial dispute over the migration partnership, tensions between the two countries remain. The UK and Rwanda are already engaged in a separate disagreement after Britain reduced aid to Kigali while accusing Rwanda of supporting M23 rebels in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo.