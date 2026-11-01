Eva Longoria says the $50 million (£37.32 million) she received from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos in 2024 has only strengthened her view that you do not need great wealth to make a difference, arguing that ordinary people can still change lives without 'deep pockets'.

'Impact doesn't come from how much money you have, it comes from how you show up,' the Desperate Housewives actress told Fortune.

Longoria, 51, and retired US Navy admiral William McRaven, who oversaw the 2011 operation that killed Osama bin Laden, were each given $50 million in March 2024 under the Bezos Courage and Civility Award.

The no-strings grants were for them to distribute to causes of their choice. Sánchez was Bezos's fiancée at the time and the couple married in June 2025.

Longoria said the money had mainly accelerated work already under way at the Eva Longoria Foundation, which she founded in 2012 to widen educational, civic and economic opportunities for Latinas in the United States. She said the award allowed the foundation to pursue what she called 'transformative giving'.

She told Fortune that people often underestimate what they can offer through their time and contacts, such as mentoring or backing small local businesses. Many people, she said, do not have 'someone in their corner'.

How the Bezos Award Channels Eva Longoria's Philanthropy

Bezos announced the Courage and Civility Award in July 2021, after his Blue Origin spaceflight. The first recipients, commentator Van Jones and chef and humanitarian José Andrés, each received $100 million (£74.64 million). Country singer Dolly Parton was given the same sum in November 2022. No award was made in 2023.

McRaven has said he intends to direct his $50 million (£37.32 million) towards the education of the children of deceased veterans, veterans' mental health and the education of future military leaders.

The award has since changed in scale. In December 2025, five recipients received $5 million (£3.73 million) each from a $25 million (£18.66 million) pot. They included David Flink, chief executive of the Neurodiversity Alliance, which supports neurodivergent students and aims to reach more than 2,000 sites by 2028.

The Associated Press described his selection as a departure from the award's higher-profile recipients. Across the rounds announced so far, the award has distributed about $425 million (£317.24 million).

Eva Longoria, Jeff Bezos and the Debate Over Transparency

The grants are made privately to individuals rather than through a conventional foundation board. There does not appear to be a central public record of how each award is spent, and the detail depends on what recipients choose to disclose.

Supporters of the approach, sometimes described as delegated giving, argue that it allows faster decisions and draws on recipients' existing relationships. Critics of billionaire philanthropy say it limits outside scrutiny of how the money is used.

Bezos has not signed the Giving Pledge, the campaign encouraging billionaires to give away most of their wealth. He has said he intends to give away most of his fortune during his lifetime and launched the $10 billion (£7.46 billion) Bezos Earth Fund in 2020 to support climate projects.

Longoria did not argue that money is unimportant. Her foundation funds education programmes and small-business support, which she acknowledged require financial backing. Her point, she said, is that financial and personal contributions work together.

Whether the next round of awards follows the smaller, practitioner-focused model seen in 2025 remains to be seen.