Lori Loughlin may have ended her marriage to designer Mossimo Giannulli, but her heart hasn't followed suit.

Sources say the Full House actress is 'going through hell' after discovering her estranged husband had been messaging other women — and despite the betrayal, she reportedly 'can't let go.'

A Painful Separation

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the 61-year-old actress remains emotionally entangled with Giannulli even as their relationship crumbles.

'It's becoming very apparent that Mossimo treated Lori like dirt for years,' one insider claimed. 'He was being inappropriate with other women and leaving her out in the cold with his business moves, too.'

Their split follows months of strain that surfaced after reports emerged of Giannulli 'texting up a storm' with other women. Despite the revelations, Loughlin has continued to defend him in private, unwilling to accept that their marriage may be beyond repair.

Marriage Tested by Scandal

The couple's relationship first came under public fire in 2019 when they were implicated in the college admissions bribery scandal. Both admitted to paying $500,000 to secure their daughters' admission to the University of Southern California under false athletic pretences.

Loughlin served two months in federal prison, while Giannulli served five. Though the pair initially appeared united, sources say trust between them began eroding long before sentencing — and the fallout only widened that rift.

Discovery of 'Incriminating' Messages

According to The Daily Mail, the breaking point came when Loughlin reportedly found a series of incriminating messages on Giannulli's phone.

'The tipping point came when Lori found a bunch of text messages,' a friend revealed. 'They showed Mossimo had been communicating with other women in ways she found deeply inappropriate.'

While neither has publicly addressed the discovery, insiders claim the betrayal was devastating for Loughlin, who had stayed loyal through years of public humiliation and personal loss.

Friends Fear She's Still Under His Spell

Despite the heartbreak, Loughlin has not lashed out publicly or privately. Instead, friends say she continues to defend Giannulli and downplay his behaviour. 'She can't bring herself to hate him,' one insider told Yahoo. 'He's got a real hold on her.'

The emotional entanglement has left those close to her concerned. 'Lori's friends are worried she's still under his spell,' the source added. 'She's not seeing things clearly, and it's stopping her from moving on.'

Support Network Rallies Around Her

In the wake of the split, Loughlin has leaned on her daughters—Olivia Jade, 26, and Isabella Rose, 27—as well as longtime friends and former co-stars. The actress has kept a relatively low profile since completing her prison sentence but has made occasional public appearances at charity events and private gatherings.

Insiders say she's trying to focus on healing and rebuilding her life, but the emotional weight of the breakup continues to linger.

Looking Ahead

While there's no indication of reconciliation, sources say Loughlin hasn't ruled anything out. 'She's not ready to date,' one friend said. 'She's still processing everything that's happened.'

For now, Loughlin remains in a state of emotional limbo—torn between the man she once loved and the reality of his alleged betrayals.