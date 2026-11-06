Macklemore has accused nine major US arenas of refusing to host his Free Palestine benefit tour after learning that proceeds would support Palestinian causes.

The Seattle rapper made the allegation in an Instagram statement on Friday, 6 November, captioned: 'Trying to silence us will only make the message louder.'

His claims follow benefit concerts in Dublin, Paris and London on 26, 29 and 30 October, with organisers saying proceeds would benefit organisations supporting Palestinians.

The controversy also comes after Macklemore was removed from Ed Sheeran's US Loop Tour. On 4 September, he voiced support for Palestine during Sheeran's concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The promoter subsequently said venues would not allow shows featuring Macklemore to proceed, while Sheeran maintained the decision was not his.

Macklemore Names Nine US Arenas That Allegedly Rejected Benefit Shows

Macklemore said bringing the tour to the United States had been part of his plans from the beginning. According to the rapper, several arenas had offered dates through the end of 2026 by mid-September, but those opportunities disappeared once the venues learnt the performances would raise money for Palestinian causes.

'The doors were closed. The conversations were all different, but the result was the same,' he wrote.

The nine venues he identified were Madison Square Garden, Prudential Center, Barclays Center, UBS Arena, Intuit Dome, the Kia Forum, Crypto.com Arena, Chase Center and Climate Pledge Arena.

Macklemore characterised the alleged rejections as an attempt to discourage entertainers from speaking publicly about Palestine. He also expressed regret over not addressing the situation sooner, accusing powerful figures of using 'intimidation, manipulation and suppression' to silence artists.

The rapper questioned the influence wealthy arena owners hold over which causes are given a public platform, suggesting that the issue extended beyond his own concerts.

'Today it's Palestine. What will it be tomorrow?' he asked.

The nine arenas have not publicly provided their own accounts of the alleged booking reversals. Their reasons for declining or withdrawing any proposed dates have therefore not been independently established.

Macklemore Says Palestine Benefit Concerts Will Continue

Despite the alleged setbacks, Macklemore said he had no intention of abandoning his fundraising efforts or his public support for Palestinians.

He also addressed fellow musicians who might fear professional consequences for speaking out, acknowledging the pressure artists can face when their political views become part of their public careers.

Although he announced no confirmed US tour dates, the rapper said he intended to work with other artists and organisers on future benefit performances, potentially moving beyond traditional arena venues.

His statement suggested that smaller venues and alternative concert arrangements could provide opportunities to continue raising money without relying on the major arenas he accused of turning him away.

For Macklemore, the dispute has become about more than securing concert dates. He framed it as a question of whether artists should be able to use their platforms to support causes they believe in without facing professional repercussions.

He ended his statement with a message to the venue owners and industry figures he believes are standing in his way.

'They may own the arenas,' he wrote. 'But they do not own the people who fill them.'