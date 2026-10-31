Macklemore ended his three-date Free Palestine Tour at London's OVO Arena Wembley on Friday, 30 October 2026, telling fans that supporting Palestinians was simply 'human'. The concert followed his removal from the remaining US dates of Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour in September. Sheeran said the decision was made by the promoter, not himself.

'I don't believe that saying something is brave. I don't believe that saying something is courageous. I believe that saying something is human,' Macklemore told the London audience.

The Seattle rapper, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, had spent the week performing alongside musicians and campaigners in Dublin, Paris and London. Organisers said proceeds from the concerts would benefit 12 organisations supporting Palestinian communities.

Tour Removal Prompts a Response

The dispute began after Macklemore, 43, made pro-Palestinian statements during performances at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on 4 and 5 September. He called for a 'Free Palestine' while opening for Sheeran.

On 14 September, tour promoter Messina Touring Group confirmed he would not appear at the remaining US shows. In a statement to Rolling Stone, the company said venues had warned they would not host concerts with Macklemore on the bill, potentially forcing cancellations.

Sheeran addressed the controversy the following day. 'Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine,' he said. Sheeran said he had spoken with venues and others to try to reach an agreement.

The British singer defended his preference for concerts that bring people together rather than serve as political forums. Other scheduled performers, including Finneas, Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe, subsequently withdrew from dates on the tour in solidarity with Macklemore.

Macklemore responded by arranging his own benefit shows. Rather than appearing as a support act, he would headline concerts built around his advocacy for Palestinians.

Bringing Musicians and Campaigners Together Across Europe

The Free Palestine Tour opened at Dublin's 3Arena on Monday, 26 October, with Hozier, Kneecap and Beoga among the performers. Writing on Instagram the next day, Macklemore recalled having 'tears in my eyes the whole night'.

In Paris on Thursday, 29 October, Aurora, Pomme, Portugal. The Man, Palestinian rapper Tamer Nafar and DJ Habibeats joined the programme. Speakers included journalist Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, actor Carice van Houten and Francesca Albanese. Albanese is the UN special rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Addressing the Paris audience, Macklemore described 'a collective awakening' and said the artists shared 'one common goal, which is a free Palestine'. He characterised what viewers had seen from Gaza as 'a live-streamed genocide', reflecting his own position rather than an independent legal determination.

London's finale included performances by Paloma Faith, Nemahsis and Cure for Paranoia. Greta Thunberg opened the evening with a speech, while poet Aja Monet was among the contributors.

Holocaust survivor Stephen Kapos and Palestinian Nakba survivor Antoine Raffoul also spoke, according to concert reporting. Palestinian campaigner Arab Barghouthi addressed the audience, and a short film by Gaza-based journalist Bisan Owda was screened.

Silence on Gaza Became Harder Than Speaking Out

Before performing his protest song 'Hind's Hall' in London, Macklemore recalled repeatedly scrolling through distressing accounts from Gaza. Eventually, he said, remaining silent felt more uncomfortable than making his views public.

The intended beneficiaries were Anera, Glia, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Taawon, HEAL Palestine and the Palestinian Youth Movement. Also listed were Middle East Children's Alliance, Jewish Voice for Peace, Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Institute for Middle East Understanding. The remaining organisations were Palestine Children's Relief Fund and UNRWA USA.

The London concert was reported as sold out. Independently audited fundraising totals and confirmation of payments to beneficiaries were unavailable at publication.

Macklemore's closing remarks brought the focus back to his stated reason for organising the shows. Whatever the professional consequences of speaking about Gaza, he told fans, he did not regard doing so as an act of exceptional bravery.