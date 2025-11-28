As the 99th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rolled through New York on 27 November 2025, nostalgia mingled with unease. Many recalled the infamous 1997 incident involving the giant Barney the Dinosaur balloon, which left children traumatised.

That day is still remembered by some as 'the day that Barney died,' a moment when joy turned to chaos, and a beloved children's icon was torn apart before a stunned crowd onsite and millions watching at home.

Barney's Tragic Death at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, 1997

The 71st Thanksgiving Day Parade on 27 November 1997 was meant to be just another dazzling spectacle. Americans had been celebrating the holiday with the parade since its inception in 1927, with audiences flocking to witness giant balloons, elaborate floats, and lively performances.

But in 1997, strong winds turned a joyful celebration into a horrifying experience. With an estimated two million people gathered along the parade route to catch The Pink Panther, Barney, Cat in the Hat, and other beloved characters floating between the Manhattan skyline, calamity struck.

The beloved purple dinosaur, a cherished figure for children worldwide, became the most tragic casualty. Gusts of wind battered the giant Barney balloon, and handlers struggled to keep it under control. When Barney brushed against a light post, it ripped apart. Thousands witnessed the heartbreaking scene in person and on national television, leaving an indelible mark on the parade's history.

The New York Times reported the following day: 'At times, the balloons were not gliding but instead were careering as their handlers on the ground struggled to keep control in winds that reached as high as 43 miles an hour. For a while, the balloons seemed to be falling like flies. Barney suffered extensive damage and had to be removed at 51st Street. The Pink Panther succumbed at 42nd Street. Quik Bunny and the Cat in the Hat limped away at 36th Street.'

Crowds gasped as the balloon tore. One child's cry stood out among the crowd: 'Barney's dead! He's dead! YEAH!'

The String of Tragedies During Macy's 1997 Parade

Barney's 'death' was not the only one. In 2015, Esquire published a report on the string of disasters that occurred that year.

The Pink Panther balloon collapsed mid-route, prompting a police inspector to call for a knife to bring it under control. According to the New York Times: 'As the Pink Panther lurched about, while simultaneously imploding, a police inspector shouted, 'Somebody give me a knife, quick!' An officer quickly handed him a 5-inch-long knife, and he punched a hole through the feline's tail, a move that almost immediately stabilised the balloon.'

The worst accident occurred at 72nd Street and Central Park West, when a six-storey-tall Cat in the Hat struck a lamppost. Pat Klem, who videotaped the incident, said: 'You thought it was going to bounce off. But the second time it snapped—it was suspended for an instant, then it spiralled way down ... The parade just stopped. There was a prolonged silence. Your thoughts go from happy, joyous Thanksgiving to prayers.'

Two spectators were injured: Maria Clohessy and Kathy Caronna. Caronna, unfortunately, fell into a coma.

CNN reported: 'Suffered a skull fracture from falling debris and was in a coma for nearly a month. Caronna, who is still recovering and says the accident caused permanent brain damage, filed a $395 million lawsuit against the city, Macy's, and the lamppost manufacturer.'

Because of this tragedy, organisers implemented new rules for balloon sizes: 'Balloons can be no larger than 70 feet high, 78 feet long, and 40 feet wide.' That meant bidding farewell to oversized favourites such as the Cat in the Hat, Woody Woodpecker, and the Pink Panther.

The Internet Reacts as the Video of Barney's Tragic Death Resurfaces

Many recalled the incident in the comments on a video posted on X by Time Capsule Tales @timecaptales, captioned: 'Thanksgiving Day Parade 1997: The Day Barney Died.'

Thanksgiving Day Parade 1997: The Day Barney Died pic.twitter.com/6rmZb5brZA — Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) November 26, 2025

Comments poured in:

'Poor Barn Barn! My girls 💜 him!'

'They tried so hard to save our lovable purple dinosaur, but at the end of the day nothing lasts forever.'

'I was born in '97, but I'm here in 2025 to pay my respects to Mr. Barney 😭.'

'I can tell you right now if I were there in person, I would've been screaming, crying & throwing up. Barney was my EVERYTHING.'

'The beginning of millennial trauma that continues to this day 😂😂😂.'

One user captured the lingering trauma, 'When my therapist asks me where it all began, I ask her if she knows about the 1997 Macy's Day Parade.'

Decades later, the memory of Barney's tragic fall remains etched in the minds of those who witnessed it. What was meant to be a joyful celebration turned into a moment of shock and sadness, a sombre reminder that even the most beloved traditions can take an unexpected and heartbreaking turn.