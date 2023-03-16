A man obsessed with Nike trainers made a 'spontaneous decision' to have his favourite pair tattooed permanently onto his feet.

Blazej Ambrozak, a 44-year-old man from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, took his love for Jordans to the next level with his decision to have them inked onto his feet by tattoo artist Dean Gunther.

Blazej underwent an agonising eight-hour tattooing session which he described as "very painful," to get the inking done, following which, he no longer has to worry about leaving the house without his favourite pair of shoes.

Even though the tattooing experience was painstaking, Blazej expressed that he doesn't regret his "spontaneous decision" at all. He also added that he loved how unique his inking was.

"It was a spontaneous decision to get the trainer tattoo, but I really liked the idea because it is different and not something that you see very often," the HGV driver said.

"I love all kinds of Nike trainers, but Jordans are my absolute favourites so I decided that this was the pair that I would base my design on," he added.

While talking about the experience, he expressed that the worst part was tattooing his toes and heels. He said that even though it was painful, it was worth the pain as his tattoo looks great.

"Luckily, the recovery wasn't too bad for me either because my feet didn't swell too much. I was back at work within three days of having the tattoo," he further said.

The tattoo artist, Gunther, who is also 44 years old, has 15 years of tattooing experience and specialises in "colour realism" tattoos.

Dean stated that Blazej's request was definitely "unusual" and he found it "very funny."

He also added that it took him about two hours to draw the perfect replica of Blazej's favourite Nike trainers onto his feet, along with another eight hours to tattoo both feet in one day. The tattoo artist made sure to get every detail of the trainer to make it look as realistic as possible.

"He loves his Nike shoes and decided to get them tattooed on permanently. That just shows his commitment. He's tired of buying new shoes every few months, so now he can wear his Nikes even to bed," Gunther said.

"I thought it was very funny. His wife found it funny too. I think it's definitely a great icebreaker and he is a grown man, so I guess he can do whatever he wants," he added.

"I specialise in colour realism tattoos, and this is something completely different," he said while adding that he likes to do odd crazy tattoos.

Gunther had previously made headlines after he went viral for tattooing a realistic looking six-pack onto a man's stomach to get him "summer ready" without having to go to the gym.

"I had seen really bad ones attempted before. Because I specialise in colour realism I wanted to give it a go. I thought it would be funny as hell," the artist said at the time while adding that the client almost quit one hour into the tattooing session on the first day, but they eventually managed to finish it.

