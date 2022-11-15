Margot Robbie, in the tell-all interview cover story for Vanity Fair's Dec 2022/ Jan 2023 issue, set the record straight over the viral crying photos that were taken of her in September that were reported to have been linked to Cara Delevigne's declining mental health.

The paparazzi shots took on a life of their own as they were linked to Cara's erratic behaviour the months before. The "Only Murders in the Building" actress' fans had been expressing growing concern for her as photos of her sitting alone in a car while smoking a pipe of some kind made rounds on social media.

The supermodel was also seen looking confused and dishevelled, with bruises on her arms and the Sun further reported that Cara had bedraggled hair and was seen twirling wildly while wearing no shoes.

However, Margot Robbie revealed that the tabloid speculations were far from the truth as she was neither crying nor was she coming from Cara's house. Robbie recalls answering her mom's frantic phone call, asking if she and Cara were okay after seeing those pictures.

"I'm not at Cara's house—I'm outside an Airbnb that I was renting for five days! And I'm not crying!' I had something in my eye. I'm trying to grab my face mask, trying to hold a coffee cup, and I couldn't get a hair outta my eye," the "Wolf of Wall Street" actress said.

Being a Hollywood veteran, the "Barbie" star said she had made peace with the fact that she can't refute every false story, so she just does her best to ignore the false media narratives. She said, "You want to correct it, but you just can't. You have to, I don't know, look the other way."

Cara and Margot have been friends for a long time friends and starred in the feature film " Suicide Squad" in 2016. Robbie played Harley Quinn, and Delevigne played Enchantress in the superhero film.